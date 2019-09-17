Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD

-
Architects
-
LocationKaramay, Xinjiang, China
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectWeiwei Dong
-
Architectural Design TeamYi Sheng, Weiwei Dong, Xiaoming Zheng, Chunyong Tan, Rong Qiu, Yuwei He, Airong Jiang, Xin Zhang
-
Area48961.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Structural Design TeamZhen Zhou, Zhili Yuan, Guoxun Wang, Yongqiang Zhang, Xiaozhe Qi, Meiqi Li
-
Electrical Design TeamFusheng Ren, Xiaoqing Zhang, Ge Zhang, Lihua Wu, Yuhao Cao, Yu Chen
-
Water Supply and DrainageYi Jiang, Luhua Chen, Limin Song, Wei Zhang, Li Gao
-
HVACYuliang Chai, Lingsong Cheng, Dongyang Qu, Tao Luo
Text description provided by the architects. Base is located in the middle of xinjiang karamay city, near Karamay City People's Government and the Municipal Intermediate People's Court, around the base will become Karamay important administrative office center with public cultural and sports center, it is an important node in the city functions.
The project is located in the Xinjiang Oilfield headquarters office area is the development of Xinjiang energy science and technology industrial base, development office and a variety of functions in one, is to demonstrate an important window for the outcome of the development of Xinjiang in the new era.
Oil industry is a pillar industry in the development of xinjiang, the design of a building form has raised the bow, is about to set sail. Looking out from the entrance to the square to the building, construction is like an open door, to meet the people across the country to witness the new development of xinjiang.