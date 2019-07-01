World
Curvy Eco Home / Craig Race Architecture

  • 01:00 - 1 July, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Curvy Eco Home / Craig Race Architecture
© Robert Watson Photography
Sustainability
Exceptional air-tightness and above-code insulation keeps this house warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The small windows on the north facade maintain privacy and minimize heat-loss, while the south facade is almost entirely glass designed to passively heat the home in the winter. A passive ventilation strategy cools the home in the summer. Durable and recyclable exterior cladding ensures this home will last with minimal maintenance and have a small environmental impact.

Design
The form of the house is entirely based on context. The curved front wall mediates the street façade by responding contextually to the neighbouring houses’ setbacks. This creates drama and delight but serves a rational purpose to create room for a basement walk-out apartment while maximizing second floor space. See how the eave height on the right is aligned with the neighbouring house? Simple cues like this help the otherwise unusual shape blend in with the neighbours which are +100 years older.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Urban Space
The property of 63 Dagmar was created through a severance and minor variances at the Ontario Municipal Board. It adds housing to the neighbourhood by making use of a previously forgotten space. Statistically, the home is designed to match the neighbouring houses' height, depth, width, and gross floor area.

About this office
Craig Race Architecture
Office

