  Amazon Reveals Design for Future Culver City Home

Amazon Reveals Design for Future Culver City Home

Amazon Reveals Design for Future Culver City Home
Amazon Reveals Design for Future Culver City Home, Amazon Expansion at The Culver Studios. Image Courtesy of Gensler
Amazon Expansion at The Culver Studios. Image Courtesy of Gensler

Amazon has revealed more details of its new $620-million expansion in Culver City, California. Designed by Gensler to rethink the The Culver Studios, a 100-year-old film studio in Downtown, the project will become the new home of Amazon's Los Angeles area operations. Made for Hackman Capital Partners, the expansion broke ground last year building upon the film studio typology.

Amazon Expansion at The Culver Studios. Image Courtesy of Gensler

Amazon Expansion at The Culver Studios. Image Courtesy of Gensler
Amazon Expansion at The Culver Studios. Image Courtesy of Gensler

The new Amazon expansion will add 413,000 square feet of rent-able space to the 14-acre campus, increasing its total footprint to more than 720,000 square feet. As Urbanize LA reports, plans also call for the construction of two parking structures, with total accommodations for 1,930 vehicles. The design includes contemporary mid-rise structures to be made with metal exteriors and gabled roofs. The campus will also include several terrace decks and landscaped interior pathways that create connections between the various structures on site.

Amazon Expansion at The Culver Studios. Image Courtesy of Gensler
Amazon Expansion at The Culver Studios. Image Courtesy of Gensler
Amazon Expansion at The Culver Studios. Image Courtesy of Gensler
Amazon Expansion at The Culver Studios. Image Courtesy of Gensler

Amazon has also leased the entirety of the adjacent Culver Steps development, which is also being built by Hackman Capital Partners. The combined 600,000 square feet of space will house Amazon subsidiaries Amazon Studios, IMDb, Amazon Video, and World Wide Advertising. Amazon's Culver City offices are slated to open by March 2021.

News via UrbanizeLA

