  7. Origami House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Origami House / Bernardes Arquitetura

  • 08:00 - 28 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Origami House / Bernardes Arquitetura
Origami House / Bernardes Arquitetura, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

  • Architects

    Bernardes Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Autor

    Thiago Bernardes

  • Project Team

    Dante Furlan, Camila Tariki, Antonia Bernardes, Bruno Milan, Pérola Machado

  • Area

    670.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Landscaping

    Andre Paoliello

  • Lighting

    Estudio Carlos Fortes

  • Construction Company

    Gaia

  • Air Conditioner

    Greenwatt

  • Automation

    Gilberto Floriano

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Installations

    Zamaro

  • Pool Design and Installation

    Acqua

  • Structural Project

    Ycon

  • Concrete Consultant

    Gabriel Regino
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Origami House is the main residence of a couple who decided to flee the rush of the big city to settle 50 minutes away of the capital. They receive frequent visits from their children and grandchildren. The house has three bedrooms, a comfortable office, kitchen and social area (living, dining, and balcony integrated) on the ground floor. The living room is integrated with the balcony through large glass window frames. On the lower floor are three guest rooms. The clients wanted a practical, single-story house that had all the amenities they needed to live and work integrated into their everyday environments.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The use of concrete is the trademark of the house. The folding concrete slab, like an origami, establishes the house’s lateral boundary and volume that houses its social sector. The concrete protects the west façade of the residence from the afternoon sun and directs the view toward the east where we have the morning sun and the view of the native forest. All the angles of the project make sense on the terrain and have been designed according to their natural conditions, responding to topography, insolation, ventilation, among others.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Its location provides a pleasant conviviality. The main access connects to the office, important for the couple, where it communicates with the living room, kitchen and outdoor areas of garden and balcony, allowing a simple use of the house throughout the day. The dining and living rooms are integrated with their walls and ceiling in concrete and the wooden furniture to warm the environment. The intimate sector is organized perpendicular to the social one in a metallic pavilion with facades protected by brises-soleils made of cumaru wood. This pavilion penetrates the volume of the social area with the brise-soleils functioning like pivoting doors that separate the kitchen and the dining room.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Bernardes Arquitetura
Cite: "Origami House / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Casa Origami / Bernardes Arquitetura] 28 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919977/origami-house-bernardes-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

