Menir House / Très Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. Architectures bring contemporary air to the show and intimate of a typical studio

Fernanda Morais, Fernanda Tegacini and Nathalia Mouco, minds responsible for the success of Très Arquitetura, participate for the third time at CASACOR São Paulo. Clean, modern and bossa-filled architects were influenced by the rudimentary and fascinating poetry that traces the beginning of human history, thus emphasizing the symbolic essence of the caves as the firstborn dwelling and rescuing the origin of man as being that it appropriates something and, in a simple way, makes it cozy and safe.

Casa Menir is born, inspired by the first known symbol of architecture, designed to accommodate those looking for functionality, but does not give up humanized design. With the concept of 'Casa Viva', the theme of the show in 2018, professionals were guided by the idea of creating an environment that was really enjoyed and left no part of the 56m² outside. Idealizing an urban refuge, but of rustic nature, which exalts contemporaneity with the use of natural materials, the space has few pieces of furniture, prioritizes the kitchen and has a living room, bedroom, bathroom, closet, and an attached garden. Biancogres Pietra Nicolau porcelain tiles, in partnership with Colormix, in organic forms, cover floors and walls, producing unique and distinctive patterns.

Already the palette of colors, with neutral tones such as beige and black, as well as brass and earth, make the decoration balanced and inviting. Featuring architecture as one of the premises of the office work, a panel with a wooden structure houses the social and intimate area, created to embrace the layout of the residence, gathering the rooms in half, and freeing the circulation around. Nani Chinellato's fiber strings have been hand-braided by professionals and form an exclusive fabric that wraps around this structural skeleton. At first, glance, whoever enters the environment cannot identify the purpose of this panel, but along the way, it can be seen that the 'box' actually accommodates the bed, sofa, and table, optimizing space and creating an element custom design.

A gable, in rough granite, that lavishes structural personality, has the function of dividing the environments, thus separating the intimate, the living and dining. The seven-meter wall that takes in the entire front view of the residence houses the kitchen and the Dots stand, an award-winning F Studio, which is a slim, lightweight visual object that works dynamically thanks to its differentiated modules. With objects and elements that enhance and facilitate the use, the space was designed in a humanized way to bring people closer to home.

A separate chapter, the kitchen also has a natural hydroponic garden, implemented by the FAZU Project, a startup that, in partnership with the NGO SOMAR, has as one of the objectives to introduce such initiative in needy communities, with the purpose of generating revenue and bring quality food without the use of pesticides. A skylight, the main point of light present, makes the ceiling’s illumination. There are occasional bands that illuminate walls, carpentry, and decoration, all provided by Lumini that highlight the other main points. The landscaping, created by Lucia Cabrera, overflows vivacity and well-being, composing the décor of the garden next to colored mirror screens and a solid wood bathtub by Monica Cintra. The curatorship with special pieces of brands like Etel and Dpot complete the environment.