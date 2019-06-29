World
  7. Uppsala Concert & Congress Hall / Henning Larsen

Uppsala Concert & Congress Hall / Henning Larsen

  • 23:00 - 29 June, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Uppsala Concert & Congress Hall / Henning Larsen
Uppsala Concert & Congress Hall / Henning Larsen, © Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

© Åke E:son Lindman

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. Uppsala Concert and Congress Hall unite the historic city center with the new city district of Vaksala. Standing out as a distinctive split crystal, the building draws in the city and invites everyone inside.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Since its opening in 2007, Uppsala Concert & Congress Hall has become a significant landmark for the city, inviting everyone inside for new cultural experiences and bringing together old and new Uppsala.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The spectacular long escalators in the foyer are an interpretation of the red carpet, carrying visitors up through the building to the various halls and to the magnificent view of the city’s characteristic skyline.

Level 5 Plan 1:200
Level 5 Plan 1:200
Section 1:200
Section 1:200

Situated on the 6th floor, the main concert hall was developed in close collaboration between architects, engineers, and acoustic consultants. The result is an unconventional concert hall with unique acoustics.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman


About this office
Henning Larsen
Office

