  7. Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology / WilkinsonEyre

Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology / WilkinsonEyre

  • 03:00 - 28 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology / WilkinsonEyre
Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology / WilkinsonEyre, © Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

© Peter Landers © Peter Landers © Peter Landers © Peter Landers + 29

  • Clients

    Dyson

  • Structural engineer

    Buro Happold

  • M&E consultant

    _Hydrock

  • QS

    Turner and Townsend

  • Landscape consultant

    Grant Associates

  • Project manager

    Turner and Townsend

  • CDM coordinator

    Turner and Townsend

  • Approved building inspector

    JHAI

  • Main contractor

    Roundhouse Beard Pods: CD

  • Gross internal floor area

    individual pods 26sqm each. 1,612sqm for all the pods combined. Exact GIA for the roundhouse unknown.

  • Gross (internal + external) floor area

    (both gross external) 1,060sqm for the roundhouse. 200sqm roof terrace. Pods, 32sqm each.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Text description provided by the architects. WilkinsonEyre has completed an undergraduate village for the Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology. The landscaped village of timber modular-housing pods, with communal amenities and a central social and learning hub, is based within the Dyson Malmesbury Campus in Wiltshire. As well as establishing a new typology in student accommodation, the project breaks ground in the design, masterplanning and precision engineering of truly modular prefabricated building technologies for rapid construction.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology is a new model of learning that integrates a higher education campus into the context of commercial industry, research and development. The village is where a new generation of engineering students will live while they work alongside the Dyson Global Engineering Team and study for an engineering degree. The pioneering approach to materials and construction, and fresh thinking on student wellbeing echoes the ethos of innovation that runs throughout the campus.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

The village is designed to accommodate up to 50 Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology students plus visiting Dyson staff. The high-quality living pods are fabricated from cross-laminate timber (CLT) in a factory for rapid on-site assembly. The pods are arranged in units, two to three-stories high, to create a welcoming social space and an appealing addition to the campus alongside the larger industrial buildings.

Plan
Plan
Section 02
Section 02

Certain clusters involve some pods cantilevered by up to three metres, pushing the structural properties of CLT. The pods are also designed to harness CLT’s thermal massing, and provide high quality and energy efficient living spaces. In terms of aesthetics, the timber has been left exposed through the pods’ internal spaces, including the kitchens and bathrooms, to create warm and natural living environments throughout.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

With wellbeing as a prime design consideration, each pod has been designed with natural ventilation and large, triple-glazed windows, individually angled to give each resident an expansive view across the campus. The pods are clad externally with aluminium rainscreen panels, and depending on their position within each unit, given sedum-covered roofs.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Measuring 8m x 4m, each pod has open-plan accommodation comprising an entrance zone with an adjacent shower and toilet, a central bedroom area and a work/living space, positioned to optimise the generous levels of natural light. The pods were manufactured off-site and each unit was delivered to site fully fitted, with bespoke furniture and built-in storage, before being craned into position.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

The pods are arranged in a variety of cluster configurations, within a crescent-shaped site, following the curve of a surrounding landscaped embankment. Each cluster consists of up to six units, including a shared kitchen and laundry space at mid entry level, and an entry area with reception and storage. To create the feel of a student village, each pod has its own front door, with lower pods opening onto landscaped garden, and higher ones accessed by paths on curved earth ramps and stairs to the upper level. 

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

The dynamic variety of configurations lends an informal, residential character to the village. Green spaces and pathways determine user movement through the village and mediate connections between the residential accommodation and the communal clubhouse, named the Roundhouse, at the centre. 

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology / WilkinsonEyre" 28 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919886/dyson-institute-of-engineering-and-technology-wilkinsoneyre/> ISSN 0719-8884

