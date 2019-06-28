World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. PHYD Arquitectura
  6. 2019
  7. SO House / PHYD Arquitectura

SO House / PHYD Arquitectura

  • 01:00 - 28 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SO House / PHYD Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

© emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography + 17

  • Engineering

    Pedro Viegas, Infrel

  • Collaborators

    Inês Belmarço, Architect; João Dias, Architect; João Antunes, Architect; Inês Oliveira, Architect; Marta Santos Architect

  • Structure

    Pedro Viegas

  • Construction

    J.P.C.C.

  • Water Project

    Infrel

  • Electrical Project

    Infrel
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

Text description provided by the architects. Confrontation with the reality of these ruins was always a confrontation seeped in memories. Memories of a place where the raw matter it is constituted of - the rock, the valley, and the mountain - shows evident expression, provoking a game of fine balance between place, matter, light, and shadow. We found light that dripped down the stone walls defining spaces separated only by rows of stacked rock. In each fissure, in each wrinkle, a soft balance between light and shadow.

Save this picture!
© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography
Save this picture!
South Elevation
South Elevation
Save this picture!
© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

Standing before this scenery, the exercise consisted of finding the most natural way to connect ruins and spaces, simultaneously defining future possibilities for links between the interior and the exterior. Where decisions were concerned, we chose to rehabilitate pre-existing volumes and introduce a new connecting element. The answer is given by the almost immediate decision to join together the pre-existing elements.

Save this picture!
© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

This gesture, deeply connected to the terrain along the slope of the terrain – connects the two sections facing west, forming an exterior courtyard adorned with a centenary olive tree. This project builds a space that runs through the ruins, uniting them and revealing the obvious functional relationship between the house’s programmatic areas, simultaneously differentiating the possibilities for inhabiting the exterior space. It expresses its temporality through the antagonism of matter in its relationship with pre-existing elements.
- Paulo Henrique Durão

Save this picture!
© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PHYD Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "SO House / PHYD Arquitectura" [Casa SO/ PHYD Arquitectura] 28 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919850/so-house-phyd-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream