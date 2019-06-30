Suli House / Luo Xiuda

+ 21

Interiors Designers Luo xiuda

Location Beijing, China

Category Apartment Interiors

Designer Xiuda Luo

Shop Detailed Drawings Sha He

Construction Wenbin Huang

Area 43.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Weiqi Jin

Manufacturers Loading...

Before renovation

This house was a general set of one bedroom with one living room. With 43 square meters, this house was divided into separated bedroom, living room, kitchen room, and bathroom by three partition walls. Problems in the bathroom were especially serious with dark and narrow space. The damp situation of shower area extended to all floor of the bathroom.

After renovation

All partition walls were removed. Bathroom with box-concept was installed, a transparent partition book-shelf was installed, and an integrated functional platform was set. All of the above formed a new room model.



Entryway

Open-type collection. Daily used shoes, clothes, bags can be matched up here, so house owner can easily dressed before going outside. An angle from the entryway to the living room.

Living Room

After removed removable furniture, space is still there. Curtain beside the dressing table can separate a private sleeping space at night. A white central axis ceiling goes through the living room and bedroom. After the removing of the walls surface, the concrete texture of the structure is saved, which makes a bright contrast with the white ceiling. In this angle, the spatial relationship among living room, bedroom, dressing table, and bathroom can be seen. Bathroom as a whole was installed into the whole space in the form of a box. The black round holes on the platform are wind outlet with heating installed inside. Seeing through book-shelf, sofa and bed are set under a white ceiling in order.

Dining room

On the transition place between the living room and kitchen room set a bar counter with L shape and made from marble. It tries not to block the sunshine. Usually, this is the place of eating and working. From this place, the house owner can also enjoy the natural flavor from the green plants outside of the window.

Kitchen

It is divided into two parts, with L style cupboard as the main cook area. The cupboard on one-sided of bar platform is another part of the whole ambry, which can collect coffee, drinkings, and snacks. Floor to window design was taken to make sure sunshine can go through the bar platform and reach both bathroom and entryway.

Bedroom

The platform provides many kinds of possibility, which can be set and replace different kinds of items. The innermost area in the whole space is the resting section. A platform combines living room and bedroom, which also has multifunctions like storage and relaxation. The border of space is both clear and vague. At the same time, in order to save space, the walnut headboard was customized. The feeling of sunshine on the bed.

Bathroom

Three glass pushing doors lead sunshine into the bathroom, resolved the problems of natural light and also improved ventilation situation. In order to control the usage of material, only one super white lacquered glass was set behind the wash basin to block water. All the other walls in the bathroom were only painted. An angle of the bathroom. Pictures randomly set on the bathtub are the favors of the owner. The left side of closes-tool is laundry and dry-cleaning machines, while on the right is shower area. Another angle of the bathroom.