Call for Entries: Announcement of the Tender for the Architectural Design of OPPO International Headquarters Building

I. Project Overview

OPPO International Headquarters Building is located in Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base DU08-03 parcel, next to Baishi 3rd Road in the south, Zhouwan 1st Street in the east, Baishizhi 2nd Street in the north, and Shenwan 1st Road in the west. The total land area is 18126.75 square meters，the total floor area stipulated is 185,000㎡, including 171,000㎡ aboveground and 14,000㎡ underground (all for underground retail).

II. Design contents

The tender will determine the architectural scheme of this project.The Winning Bidder will be responsible for architectural scheme design within the red line, scheme deepening, the preliminary facade design, the conceptual design of the landscape scheme, interior Design Scheme for Public Areas and the lighting scheme, review and control on scheme effects involved in each consultant's work, the construction cooperation, and the review and control on the site effects.

III. Requirements for Registration

3.1 The tender will be open to the public and those independent registered companies who have relevant design experiences can register for it. No individual application or individual combination is accepted.

3.2 Joint design participation is allowed with no more than 2 members. And member of the joint design group can’t apply for the tender alone or joint the other team, or participate as the consultant.

3.3 The applicants should submit the pre-qualification documents in accordance with the tender document.

IV. Tender rules (including schedule)

4.1 Application & Qualification Review

The jury will review achievements of company and main designers, proposed design team, conceptual proposal, etc. of applicants. And it will select the top 10 to enter the First Round of Conceptual Scheme Review through open vote and elimination. The shortlisted competitors that have submitted deliverables meeting the requirements for this stage will receive the corresponding design compensation. If the number of applicants is more than 5 but not more than 10, those applicants will directly enter the First Round of Conceptual Scheme Review; if the number of applicants is not more than 5, the client will reorganize the tender.

4.2 First Round of Conceptual Scheme Review

4.2.1 All the competitors should submit the deliverables according to the design requirements for this stage. And the jury for the First Round of Conceptual Scheme Review will select the top 5 winners without ranking through open vote.

4.2.2 Open bid will be selected for this round of review. That is to say, shortlisted competitors of Stage 2 will make spot presentation (the main designers of the competitors present the scheme and answer jury’s questions).

4.2.3 Each competitor can submit one scheme only. (See Tender Document).

4.3 Second Round of Conceptual Scheme Review

4.3.1 All the competitors should submit the deliverables according to the design requirements for this stage. And the jury for the Second Round of Conceptual Scheme Review will select the top 2 winners without ranking through open vote.

4.3.2 Open bid will be selected for this round of review. That is to say, shortlisted competitors of Stage 3 will make spot presentation (the main designers of the competitors present the scheme and answer jury’s questions).

4.3.3 Each competitor can submit one scheme only (See Tender Document).

4.4 Determination of the Winner

After urban plan review of the top 2 schemes, the client will organize a jury accordingly to decide the winner through open vote. The final winner will be awarded with the Architectural Scheme Design Contract of the project, while the other candidate winner will receive the corresponding design compensation of Stage 4.

V. Design fee

Shortlisted competitors of Stage 3 shall make an offer according to their architectural design scheme, with total amount not exceeding RMB30,000,000.

VI. Compensation



VII. Inquiry of Information

Information about the consulting can be found at the following websites/WeChat Subscriptions：

http://www.szdesigncenter.org/

ABBS WeChat Subscriptions

https://www.archdaily.com/

Information can be downloaded from the following website:

http://www.szdesigncenter.org/

VIII. Contact Information

Client: Guangdong Oplus Telecommunication Tech. Co., Ltd.

Contacts

Ms Wang: 86-15118849265

Email：office@eden-ad.com

* The final right to construe the Tender Document resides in the Client, while the interpretation in Chinese shall be final.