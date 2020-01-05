World
SC Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

SC Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

© Ricardo Bassetti

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  Area: 109.0
  Year: 2017
  Photographs: Ricardo Bassetti
  Manufacturers:
    Arthur Decor, Autodesk, Granidutra, La Lampe, Mont Blanc, Móveis Russo, Ovo, Star Inox, VITRA
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Text description provided by the architects. The SC Apartment is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil and it was designed for an Art and Design Collector who doesn´t intend to live there : it´s a space only for hosting parties with close friends.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The most special element of this project, besides it´s unusual material palette, is the wood grid ceiling that not only brings warmth to the environment but also provides all the indirect lighting of the living room. For optimizing and turning the light effect more dramatic, we decided to make all the concrete structure of the ceiling visible, along with a few of the apartment walls. All the flooring of the apartment was made in "granilite", that is a polished mix of concrete and small stones.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
Planta - Layout
Planta - Layout
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Another strong element in the project is the perforated stainless steel sheet panel recesses all the apartment doors that leads to the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. It was designed so all the doors were perfectly aligned with the panels. Behind the perforated metal sheet panel, there are milky acrylic boards for visual and acoustic isolation of the doors.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

We also designed the wood board that runs along all the living room, hosting a metal box that works as a bar and the dinner counter. The board has an unusual design, with several wooden feet, like a caterpillar.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

We also managed to recess the sliding glass windows that separates the living room and the balcony, connecting completely both spaces.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The bedroom is integrated with the closet and working space not only because they are in the same space, but because they are connected by the same wood panel that "runs" along all the walls : it starts as headboard, turns into closet and ends as the working table. The nightstands, also designed by the studio, consist  of walnut box with a drawer  over an horizontal metal sheet.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

 It was also made a special selection for the apartment design pieces such as Jean Prouve´s Chairs, Moooi´s Raimond Pendant and Nendo for Moroso Cloud Table, for an example.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The artworks are from OSGEMEOS (Bedroom), Jesus Rafael Soto (Dining Room), Ken Russell (Bedroom Office) and Mauro Perucchetti´s Jelly Babies at the Bar.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Project location

Address: São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "SC Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos" [Apartamento SC / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos] 05 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

