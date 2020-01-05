SC Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. The SC Apartment is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil and it was designed for an Art and Design Collector who doesn´t intend to live there : it´s a space only for hosting parties with close friends.

The most special element of this project, besides it´s unusual material palette, is the wood grid ceiling that not only brings warmth to the environment but also provides all the indirect lighting of the living room. For optimizing and turning the light effect more dramatic, we decided to make all the concrete structure of the ceiling visible, along with a few of the apartment walls. All the flooring of the apartment was made in "granilite", that is a polished mix of concrete and small stones.

Another strong element in the project is the perforated stainless steel sheet panel recesses all the apartment doors that leads to the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. It was designed so all the doors were perfectly aligned with the panels. Behind the perforated metal sheet panel, there are milky acrylic boards for visual and acoustic isolation of the doors.

We also designed the wood board that runs along all the living room, hosting a metal box that works as a bar and the dinner counter. The board has an unusual design, with several wooden feet, like a caterpillar.

We also managed to recess the sliding glass windows that separates the living room and the balcony, connecting completely both spaces.

The bedroom is integrated with the closet and working space not only because they are in the same space, but because they are connected by the same wood panel that "runs" along all the walls : it starts as headboard, turns into closet and ends as the working table. The nightstands, also designed by the studio, consist of walnut box with a drawer over an horizontal metal sheet.

It was also made a special selection for the apartment design pieces such as Jean Prouve´s Chairs, Moooi´s Raimond Pendant and Nendo for Moroso Cloud Table, for an example.

The artworks are from OSGEMEOS (Bedroom), Jesus Rafael Soto (Dining Room), Ken Russell (Bedroom Office) and Mauro Perucchetti´s Jelly Babies at the Bar.