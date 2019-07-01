Studio Vertebra Designs Science Center and Technology Park for Turkey

Save this picture! Naci Topcuoglu Science Centre. Image Courtesy of Studio Vertebra

Istanbul-based Studio Vertebra has designed a new science center and technology park in Gaziantep, Turkey. Called the Naci Topcuoglu Science Centre, the project was made to add value to the region with a sustainable, holistic and integrated approach to architecture and landscape design. Located in one of the developing regions of the city, the project is made with a "planetarium orb" at its center.

The center and its triangular form features a sloping landscape and environmental functions across a construction area of 15,000 sqm. Working with the exhibition concept, the team also created the interior spaces of Naci Topcuoglu Science Centre. While part of the structure was embedded in the ground in order to integrate it into the area it is built on, the topography was elevated towards the building to obscure the border that separates the building and the landscape.

In comparison, the building envelope was designed with a “timeless form.” The circular entrance emphasizes a single point and is accentuated with light bands. At its core, an inner courtyard opens at the center of the structure to embrace daylight in a controlled way. Outside, a the square located on the facade of Naci Topcuoglu Science Centre gradually narrows towards the building. It is designed in a way that allows space for outdoor exhibition areas. The floor design plays off images of star and galaxy maps in the sky by making use of light effects, and offers an installation art area to the user.

As the main component of the project, the “planetarium orb” is placed on the entrance axis of the building, at a central point of the interior space. In this way, the planetarium orb serves as an object that accentuates the holistic appearance of the interior space from a single point at the center.

The sustainability criteria considered at the design phase of Naci Topcuoglu Science Centre project also shaped the structure and the landscape. With heat and water insulation, efficiently-used daylight, and energy-efficient landscape designs, the project creates a welcoming environment that promotes sustainability.

Credits

Project Name: Gaziantep Naci Topcuoglu Science Centre

Project Location: Gaziantep / Turkey

Project Office: Studio Vertebra

Design Team: Gencer Yalcin, Efe Kagan Hizar, Mehmet Bektas

Architectural Project Team: Simge Surucu, Mina Yamanli, Bilge Begum Buyuksarac

Project Manager: Gencer Yalcin, Dilsad Aslaner

Client: Naci Topcuoglu

Interior Design: Efe Kagan Hizar

Landscape Design: Studio Vertebra and Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality

Construction Documents: Studio Vertebra

Facade Design: Studio Vertebra

Furniture Design: Studio Vertebra

3D Visualization & Graphic Design: Nevzat Bardakci, Gokhan Bunsuz, Sencer Yalcin