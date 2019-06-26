World
Providencia Chapel / S-AR

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
  • Collaborators

    Luis Fernando De la Garza, Gabriela Celis

  • Client

    Parroquia de la Divina Providencia 
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Text description provided by the architects. The project is as a space to meditate and pray. Separated a few meters from the existing main chapel, this small oratory seeks to create a place for isolation and reflection.

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
A concrete structure confines the space on 3 of its sides, floor and roof. One of these sides is barely perforated so that light, air and rain can enter the interior. The remaining side, accommodates the timber doors that repeat the outline of the interior space indicating access. Thus, if the concrete shell protects, the wooden skin receives and hugs the visitor.

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Axo diagram
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Inside, a second wooden structure finds its place in this space, seeking to make contrast. This structure is bent to form a bench and the roof, and the altar.

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
The chapel was requested by Father Alberto López Montiel, from the Parroquia de San Rafael Arcángel in Monterrey. The intention was to revitalize the spaces nearby the chapels, creating meeting spots for the inhabitants of the colonies located on the slopes of Cerro del Topo Chico, in the north of the city of Monterrey.

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
