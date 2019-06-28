World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Malaysia
  5. Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
  6. 2018
  7. Alila Bangsar / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Alila Bangsar / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

  • 00:00 - 28 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Alila Bangsar / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Save this picture!
Alila Bangsar / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, © Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

© Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute + 49

  • Architects

    Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

  • Location

    58, Jalan Ang Seng, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Principal in Charge

    Lyndon Neri & Rossana Hu

  • Senior Associate

    Federico Saralvo

  • Senior Architectural Designers

    Jacqueline min, Xiaofeng QI

  • Design Team

    Carmen Marin, Chiara Aliverti, Daisy Yuen, Suju Kim

  • Area

    15000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pedro Pegenaute

  • Associate of Product Design

    Nicolas Fardet

  • Product Designer

    Lili Cheng

  • Graphic Designer

    Litien Poeng
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Text description provided by the architects. Located between Brickfields, a former colonial neighborhood, and Bangsar, an up-and-coming area of Kuala Lumpur, the project is situated at the junction between these two districts, old and new, a conceptual linkage between the past and the present. The hotel occupies the ground floor and the top eight floors of a new tower, with five levels of guest rooms and three levels of public areas, with Neri&Hu responsible for both architecture and interior design. A rigid structural grid defines the project from outside to inside, signaling its presence on the façade, while acting as a framework within which each function of the hotel is contained.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

On the ground floor the guest is guided along the building and into the lower lobby through the regular intervals of the structural grid which form the entry doors as well as a protective canopy. Upon entering, the concept of an “urban oasis” is immediately present through the lush tree plantings throughout the interiors. Arriving at the upper lobby on level 42 the guest is welcomed into a double height space, a lantern open to the surrounding city which allows the maximum natural light.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
section
section
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Adjacent to this is the swimming pool, connected by a theatrical grand staircase, which becomes a stage to see and be seen. In this moment the boundary between interior and exterior blur, while the structural grid breaks open to form a courtyard, around which all activities within the hotel are centered.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The public areas of the hotel center around the open exterior courtyard, spanning three stories high, defined by the regular grid of columns and beams which frames views of the stunning panorama but also protects the inserted courtyard from the crowd of the surrounding metropolis. The notion of landscape continuing in from exterior to interior, of nature being inserted into the architecture, is the key element which ties all the public spaces together and defines the urban oasis.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Located on the top two levels of the courtyard are the specialty restaurant, the cocktail bar and the outdoor rooftop bar. All the venues converge around the courtyard to activate this space in unexpected ways at all hours of the day. Custom furniture and crafted bronze details compliment the simple material palette of gray stone, white plaster and Balau wood.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

For the guestrooms, the concept was to define the layout with two different elements: “the hut” and “the indoor courtyard”. Following the analogy of a small village the hut is the indoor space where the functions of daily living are enclosed. The bathroom is inserted as a floating box in the hut structure and allow for free-flowing circulation around the space.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The indoor courtyard at the end of the room, close to the window, becomes a private sanctuary to take in the beautiful view of Bangsar and beyond.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Malaysia
Cite: "Alila Bangsar / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office" 28 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919745/alila-bangsar-neri-and-hu-design-and-research-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Pedro Pegenaute

吉隆坡阿丽拉孟沙酒店，内嵌的庭院 / 如恩设计研究室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream