World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Portugal
  5. Ajitama Ramen Bistro / JCFS Architects

Ajitama Ramen Bistro / JCFS Architects

Save this project
Ajitama Ramen Bistro / JCFS Architects

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 31

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant
Lisbon, Portugal
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Ajitama Ramen Bistro is a restaurant born out of the dream and ambition of two friends in love with this traditional Japanese dish. After their journey in Japan, a long friendship was reinforced by this passion and search for the most authentic ramen in Lisbon. Unlike other European countries, Ramen in Portugal was an unknown concept until a few years ago. The two friends weren’t satisfied with the existing Ramen on offer and decided to venture into their own project together.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Ajitama (味たま) is the Japanese name for soft-boiled eggs that have been marinated for several hours in a homemade broth which constitutes the iconic ramen finish, the ultimate Japanese comfort food. This dish consists of a perfect combination of fresh noodles in a complex broth and a series of different toppings with high levels of Umami. It is finished with the Ajitama which makes it a sublime delicacy.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The space where the new restaurant has opened is part of a fully refurbished building, in a block dated from the beginning of the 20th century. Its location is marked by an axis of great affluence, between offices and wide avenues, occupying a prominent position in a beautiful corner.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

When JCFS were first challenged to develop the restaurant project, it became apparent to them the egg, the "Ajitama", is present in everything that is beautiful, tasty and memorable and that we keep it in our memory when eating ramen made by these two friends. It therefore constituted itself as the core of all the ideas for the construction of the space.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From this moment on it was necessary to conceive a space that would transport us to a Japanese environment. In this way we resorted to a material that brings us to oriental surroundings, the trellises used to construct this symbol represent the determination, precision, and organization of the Japanese people. The huge illuminated installations suspended from the ceiling defines the space, framed by the planes of the floor and the walls in a very simple shape.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The repetition and interpretation of the egg concept is projected in these installations, counter and toilets... The result is a mixture of sensations in which the Neons of the facade transport us to the crazy streets of Tokyo, the suspended wood, sculpted in the shape of eggs confers a lightness to the space, giving us the feeling of having no end and in which the sky has no limit, the counter makes us remember the Japanese meal in its natural habitat in which we see the chef cooking this beautiful delicacy. Playing with the duality between raw / traditional and elegance, the Eastern tradition and Western representation, JCFS introduces a cross between a restaurant that is intended to be fast, efficient, practical and upscale, comfortable and memorable.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Avenida Duque de Loulé, 36 - 1050-091 Lisbon - Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JCFS Architects
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Portugal
Cite: "Ajitama Ramen Bistro / JCFS Architects" [Ajitama Ramen Bistrô / JCFS Architects] 26 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919718/ajitama-ramen-bistro-jcfs-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream