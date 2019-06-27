World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Ekistics Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Sea and Sky Discovery Centre / Ekistics Architecture

Sea and Sky Discovery Centre / Ekistics Architecture

  • 19:00 - 27 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sea and Sky Discovery Centre / Ekistics Architecture
Save this picture!
Sea and Sky Discovery Centre / Ekistics Architecture, © Kareem Negm
© Kareem Negm

© Kareem Negm © Kareem Negm © Kareem Negm © Kareem Negm + 12

  • Clients

    BlueSky Properties – Kingswood Properties

  • Engineering

    R.F. Binnie & Associates Ltd., Opal Engineering Inc., Rocky Point Engineering Ltd., Thomas Leung Structural Engineering Inc.,

  • Landscape

    Perry and Associates

  • Consultants

    JRS Engineering Group, CFT Engineering Inc., GeoPacific Consultants Ltd., BKL Consultants Ltd.

  • Collaborators

    Insight Design Group Inc., Tangible Interaction
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kareem Negm
© Kareem Negm

Text description provided by the architects. The SEAandSKY Discovery Centre was built to market the upcoming SEAandSKY community – a mixed use neighbourhood built in a spectacular location in Squamish, BC.

Save this picture!
© Kareem Negm
© Kareem Negm
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Kareem Negm
© Kareem Negm

The Centre’s architectural inspiration was derived from local and historic design references. Careful consideration was put into honoring the site’s industrial past and prominent waterside location.

Save this picture!
© Kareem Negm
© Kareem Negm

The building’s bold form - an impressive 35’-tall, 60’ x 30’ gable-ended space clad in dark metal panels, integrated with a smaller, more intimate, cedar-clad ‘box’ providing entry, pays homage to marine warehouses and industrial waterfront precedents.

Save this picture!
© Kareem Negm
© Kareem Negm
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kareem Negm
© Kareem Negm

In terms of architectural character, the building’s form is intended to be clear, minimal, and elegant from a distance, yet encompass an array of rich materials and intricate detailing up close.

Save this picture!
© Kareem Negm
© Kareem Negm

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ekistics Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Canada
Cite: "Sea and Sky Discovery Centre / Ekistics Architecture" 27 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919717/sea-and-sky-discovery-centre-ekistics-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream