Sea and Sky Discovery Centre / Ekistics Architecture

Clients BlueSky Properties – Kingswood Properties

Engineering R.F. Binnie & Associates Ltd., Opal Engineering Inc., Rocky Point Engineering Ltd., Thomas Leung Structural Engineering Inc.,

Landscape Perry and Associates

Consultants JRS Engineering Group, CFT Engineering Inc., GeoPacific Consultants Ltd., BKL Consultants Ltd.

Collaborators Insight Design Group Inc., Tangible Interaction

Text description provided by the architects. The SEAandSKY Discovery Centre was built to market the upcoming SEAandSKY community – a mixed use neighbourhood built in a spectacular location in Squamish, BC.

The Centre’s architectural inspiration was derived from local and historic design references. Careful consideration was put into honoring the site’s industrial past and prominent waterside location.

The building’s bold form - an impressive 35’-tall, 60’ x 30’ gable-ended space clad in dark metal panels, integrated with a smaller, more intimate, cedar-clad ‘box’ providing entry, pays homage to marine warehouses and industrial waterfront precedents.

In terms of architectural character, the building’s form is intended to be clear, minimal, and elegant from a distance, yet encompass an array of rich materials and intricate detailing up close.