World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. CplusC Architectural Workshop
  6. 2019
  7. Jungle house / CplusC Architectural Workshop

Jungle house / CplusC Architectural Workshop

  • 21:00 - 26 June, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jungle house / CplusC Architectural Workshop
Save this picture!
Jungle house / CplusC Architectural Workshop, © Michael Lassman
© Michael Lassman

© Michael Lassman © Michael Lassman © Michael Lassman © Michael Lassman + 25

Save this picture!
© Michael Lassman
© Michael Lassman

Text description provided by the architects. Built within a rejuvenated heritage façade of rendered masonry, steel, timber and greenery, the Welcome to the Jungle House is situated in an inner-city heritage conservation area typified by late Victorian row terrace housing and post-industrial warehouse conversions. A two-storey shop top house in disrepair and close to collapse originally occupied the 90sqm triangular site. The original spackled rendered masonry façade had cultural and streetscape significance to the local heritage conservation area and its necessary reconstruction was managed under strict heritage controls.

Save this picture!
© Michael Lassman
© Michael Lassman

Original window openings have been framed in pre-rusted steel and juxtaposed with new openings framed in gloss white powder coat steel. A black photovoltaic panel array signals the new addition to the original northern façade, harnessing sunlight throughout the day, acting as a billboard for the sustainability attributes of the architecture and starkly contrasting the original rendered heritage facade.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The fully operable glass inner skin of the home is inset from the outer punctuated masonry façade, providing an abundance of light and outlook whilst maintaining privacy from the public realm. This interstitial zone provides passive thermal regulation across the upper floors with planter beds ‘floating’ in between the glass and masonry skins to provide outlook to greenery and cooling to internal spaces via transpiration. The floating planter beds are also an integrated structurally engineered solution to the lateral bracing needs of the masonry wall. 

Save this picture!
© Michael Lassman
© Michael Lassman

The rooftop is constructed of steel planter beds which provide deep soil for native plants and fruit and vegetables. The garden beds are irrigated with from the fishpond providing nutrient rich water created by the edible silver perch (fish).

Save this picture!
© Michael Lassman
© Michael Lassman

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CplusC Architectural Workshop
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Jungle house / CplusC Architectural Workshop" 26 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919701/jungle-house-cplusc-architectural-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream