Sponsored Article
Early Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2019-2020
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

The A’ Design Award was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products." It is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields with a platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories. Alongside a category for Architecture, Building and Structure Design, the award features a number of categories that may be beneficial to those in the world of architecture—including categories for Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, Good Product Design, and Good Communication Design. You can see all of the categories on their website here.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners among other benefits. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals and media members. Each jury members is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.

The early submission period for the A' Design Award closes on June 30th. You can submit your designs here, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

Villa AT House / Todd Saunders

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation Renovation / Mix Architecture

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Navigator Sales Center Sales Center / Kris Lin

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Sonata Housing Complex / Arkham Projects

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

The Black House Housing / Buero Wagner

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Weihai Hospital Medical Building / GLA-Design

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Mobile Living Hall Commercial and Exhibition / GLA-Design

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

NESTT Modular House / Snorre Stinessen for B&B Italia

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Cohen Chapel / Joaquim Portela

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Qin Garden Holiday Villa / Shuai Wang

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Summit Condo New Commercial Building / WenPeng Dong

Bronze A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Cite: Sponsored Post. " Early Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2019-2020" 25 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919689/early-call-for-entries-a-design-awards-and-competition-2019-2020/> ISSN 0719-8884

