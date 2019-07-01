World
  Nanxun Town Center Kindergarten / UAD

Nanxun Town Center Kindergarten / UAD

  20:00 - 1 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Nanxun Town Center Kindergarten / UAD
Free running world. Image © Weiqi Jin
Free running world. Image © Weiqi Jin

Building aerial view. Image © Weiqi Jin
Landscape infiltration building. Image © Weiqi Jin
Kindergarten undulating roof. Image © Weiqi Jin
Free facade opening window. Image © Yong Zhang

  • Architects

    UAD

  • Location

    Jiafeng Road, Nanxun District, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China

  • Category

    Kindergarten

  • General Responsibility for Design

    Yuping Wang

  • Project Leader

    Zhoujin Mo

  • Designer

    Renyi Su, Wanli Xuan

  • Area

    10030.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Weiqi Jin, Yong Zhang

  • Structure

    Jie Zhang, Kai Zeng, Jie Wu

  • Electric

    Yueqing Shen, Baile Feng

  • Water supply and drainage

    Jiasong Yi, Fei Chen

  • HVAC

    Dahong Pan, De Ding

  • Weak Electricity

    Bing Jiang, Wubo Zhang
Landscape infiltration building. Image © Weiqi Jin
Landscape infiltration building. Image © Weiqi Jin

Introducer
Huzhou Nanxun Kindergarten is located in the core area of Nanxun City New Area. It faces Nanlin Road in the West and Central Street in the south. To the east, it is planned river course and urban green belt in the north, Nanxun Museum project in the north, citizen square in the northeast, and ecological children park in the east. With William Hezlitt's design concept of "freedom to think, feel and do whatever you are interested in, complete freedom", the designer has built a kindergarten with 8 classes of large, medium and small classes, which can accommodate about 720 children.

Architecture and environment. Image © Yong Zhang
Architecture and environment. Image © Yong Zhang

Interpenetration of Landscape and Architecture: The First Activity Space
Architecture generally presents a variable ring pattern, which corresponds to the landscape pattern of the base. The whole building is high in the southwest and low in the northeast, forming an undulating architectural form. The inner courtyard opens to the northeast and permeates the landscape of rivers and parks. Such layout and form echoes the characteristics of the spatial pattern of urban design, shaping a relatively tough urban interface outward, and creating a comfortable and safe free circular activity space inward. The children's pick-up and delivery site is integrated with the unified design of the eastern ecological park and connected with the main entrance square in the base through the pedestrian bridge, which adds interest to the entrance space of kindergartens.

Building aerial view. Image © Weiqi Jin
Building aerial view. Image © Weiqi Jin

Interesting Courtyard in New Urban Area：The Second Activity Space
As the core of the whole building, the inner courtyard connects ordinary classrooms, professional classrooms, office buildings, lobbies, multi-functional classrooms and canteens. The courtyard has different vegetation, landscape, game venues, plastic runway and so on, which forms a diversified interactive space and provides a place for large-scale communication activities in kindergartens. Designers hope that children can communicate and play as much as possible, but also hope that teachers can lead children to experience life without safety corner, the main field of vision within the venue to avoid tall trees, while combining with the terrain made many gentle slopes, rich surface topography to kindergarten children bring different entertainment experience.

Kindergarten undulating roof. Image © Weiqi Jin
Kindergarten undulating roof. Image © Weiqi Jin
Children in the inner courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin
Children in the inner courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

If the first space is the infiltration of the architectural environment into the building, the second space is the cohesive space created by the architectural design itself. The whole courtyard space integrates the professional classroom, public activity space and outdoor courtyard perfectly.

Free running world. Image © Weiqi Jin
Free running world. Image © Weiqi Jin

The undulating green roof：The Third Activity Space
The undulating roof platform has an excellent landscape view. On the premise of ensuring safety, it combines roof garden to create an aerial playground, giving full play to the landscape advantage of the land adjacent to the park along the river. And set up different vegetation, landscape, game venues, plastic runway, highlighting the characteristics of kindergarten buildings childlike fun.

The big steps of the roof. Image © Weiqi Jin
The big steps of the roof. Image © Weiqi Jin
Children walk on the roof steps. Image © Weiqi Jin
Children walk on the roof steps. Image © Weiqi Jin

Free and colorful facade design
The facade of the building adopts the form of horizontal free window opening to ensure maximum lighting. Through the matching of glazed glass panels of different colors, the lovely and lively image temperament of kindergarten buildings is shaped. Horizontal balustrade is used in the interior yard, which staggers layer by layer to form a multi-level platform.

Free facade opening window. Image © Yong Zhang
Free facade opening window. Image © Yong Zhang

In building monomer color, white is used as the main background color of building facade, orange and green glass plate is used as ornament, while the elevation color of children's teaching space and supporting buildings is used to separate floors and add color to enhance the recognizable of each floor, and some veneer boards are used to give children a kind feeling of use.

Colorful facade design. Image © Weiqi Jin
Colorful facade design. Image © Weiqi Jin

Epilogue
Kindergarten is the first public space that children come into contact with in the process of growing up. The overall atmosphere of kindergarten architecture has a great impact on children's perception and understanding. The activity space of kindergarten should not only be limited to physical space, but also reflect an educational constitution and concept through the construction and expansion of space, which is also a challenge for architects. How to explore the relationship between architecture and environment, the construction of courtyard space and the exploration of "the third space" in kindergarten architecture, so as to expand the abundant activity space is the core issue in the design of this case.

Inner courtyard night view. Image © Weiqi Jin
Inner courtyard night view. Image © Weiqi Jin

Project location

About this office
UAD
Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten China
Cite: "Nanxun Town Center Kindergarten / UAD" 01 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919675/nanxun-town-center-kindergarten-uad/> ISSN 0719-8884

