GBO and Aworks Design Futuristic Technology Museum for Seoul

Korean architecture practice GBO and Aworks have designed a futuristic new technology museum in Seoul. Made for SK Telecom, South Korea's largest telecommunication operator, the project is laid out over two floors in the Company’s 33-story headquarters building in the city center. Called T.um, the technology museum gives a glimpse into the future life of urbanites and aims to demonstrate how technology will innovate society.

The T.um museum was made as a collaboration between a team of designers, neurologists and futurologists. The project offers an interactive experience for visitors, using AR, VR, hologram and 5G technologies. During the tour, visitors interact with various AR tools to learn ways in which technology can innovate the lifestyle of individuals and connect rural communities, reflecting SK's core CSR mission to bridge the digital divide.

As they experience the museum, visitors are assigned to accomplish multiple missions such as rescuing a survivor from a disaster, approach an AI doctor for treatment or holding an emergency hologram conference with world leaders. At the end of the journey in Flight Shuttle, visitors are led to interact with various tools of augmented reality (AR) to learn ways in which ICT technology can innovate future lifestyle of individuals and contribute to problems facing humanity.

To illustrate, the project shows how drone technology could be effectively used to control a wildfire by analyzing and locating the real time disaster scene through high-resolution satellite image data available through next generation technologies; it shows a glimpse into the future of healthcare industry and highlight on AI technologies that predict rare diseases by analyzing human genes and medical 3D printers that make complex body tissues and organs.

News via GBO and Aworks