World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Foster + Partners Unveils Uber Skyport for Santa Clara

Foster + Partners Unveils Uber Skyport for Santa Clara

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Foster + Partners Unveils Uber Skyport for Santa Clara
Save this picture!
Foster + Partners Unveils Uber Skyport for Santa Clara, © Foster + Partners
© Foster + Partners

Uber Elevate and Related Companies have unveiled their Foster + Partners-designed vision for a future Skyport in Santa Carla. The 240-acre site illustrates the benefits aerial ridesharing could provide for the Bay Area and other cities in the future.

Since 2016, Uber Elevate has collaborated with government and industry stakeholders to create the world’s first aerial rideshare network with safe, quiet, electric Uber Air vehicles. Predicated to transport tens of thousands of people across cities for the same price as an UberX trip, the first cities to implement the service will be Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, Texas, and Los Angeles.

Save this picture!
© Foster + Partners
© Foster + Partners

We are thrilled to be working with Related to design skyports for Uber Air, a key part of taking Uber’s transportation platform to new heights. Together we look forward to spurring innovation that can help improve urban mobility in cities around the world.
-Eric Allison, Head of Uber Elevate

The Santa Clara Skyport, situated on a site owned by Related, is envisioned as a major traffic artery. The flight deck is designed to charge up to five eVTOL aircraft at a single time, while a dedicated landing area and takin off area separation allow for simultaneous flight operations.

The system is expected to conduct flight demonstrations in 2020, with commercial operations beginning in 2023.

News via: Foster + Partners

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Foster + Partners Unveils Uber Skyport for Santa Clara" 21 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919549/foster-plus-partners-unveils-uber-skyport-for-santa-clara/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream