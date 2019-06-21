Foster + Partners Unveils Uber Skyport for Santa Clara

Uber Elevate and Related Companies have unveiled their Foster + Partners-designed vision for a future Skyport in Santa Carla. The 240-acre site illustrates the benefits aerial ridesharing could provide for the Bay Area and other cities in the future.

Since 2016, Uber Elevate has collaborated with government and industry stakeholders to create the world’s first aerial rideshare network with safe, quiet, electric Uber Air vehicles. Predicated to transport tens of thousands of people across cities for the same price as an UberX trip, the first cities to implement the service will be Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, Texas, and Los Angeles.

We are thrilled to be working with Related to design skyports for Uber Air, a key part of taking Uber’s transportation platform to new heights. Together we look forward to spurring innovation that can help improve urban mobility in cities around the world.

-Eric Allison, Head of Uber Elevate

The Santa Clara Skyport, situated on a site owned by Related, is envisioned as a major traffic artery. The flight deck is designed to charge up to five eVTOL aircraft at a single time, while a dedicated landing area and takin off area separation allow for simultaneous flight operations.

The system is expected to conduct flight demonstrations in 2020, with commercial operations beginning in 2023.

News via: Foster + Partners