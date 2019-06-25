During the 2019 AIA Convention in Las Vegas we invited a selected group of manufacturers and industry leaders to discuss the future of architecture and construction. Trends, technology, apps, BIM, customization, supply chain, and more insights on the first edition of Building Future featuring Morin Corp., Sto, Cosentino, panoramah!, Dri-Design, Graphisoft, Owens Corning, AkzoNobel, and C.R. Laurence.
Building Future Podcast at the 2019 AIA Convention
- 07:30 - 25 June, 2019
- by David Basulto
Building Future Podcast at the 2019 AIA Convention
