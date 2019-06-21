GDP93 / Ventura Studio

+ 20

Architects Ventura Studio

Location Madrid, Spain

Category Apartment Interiors

Architects in Charge Juan Carlos Fernandez y Reyes Castellano

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2007

Photographs Juan Baraja

Construction Litecon

Design Team Ana Oroz, María Barredo

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment was refurbished to fit a young couple with their two dogs.

Warm and resistant materials where used so dogs would do little harm without compromising aesthetics.

The house is designed on two main axis, a horizontal and a vertical that cross in the dining area/working space. Depending on the time of day, all the spaces can change to function differently.

The apartment is designed with a big public area, where the kitchen is the heart of the house.

This area serves also as the access to the main sleeping quarters, through a double metal door, that can be left open to combine both spaces. Behind the kitchen is the studio, that converts into a guest room, when closing a sliding metal door and a big wooden moving wall. The bed comes out from the wooden paneling. Continuous floor finish was used throughout the house to unify all the spaces.

The kitchen and kitchen appliances are hidden behind a wood paneling than continues thru all the spaces. This paneling hides the guest bathroom, and the laundry area.