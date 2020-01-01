World
Urban Cabin / Studio Marcio Michaluá

Urban Cabin / Studio Marcio Michaluá
© Victor Affaro
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
São Paulo, Brazil
  Area: 38.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Victor Affaro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Auping, Autodesk, Construflama, Coral, Cosentino, Dalle Piagge, Deca, Knauf, Neobambu, Pedras Bellas Artes, Uniflex, Vivix
  • Arquiteto Responsável: Marcio Michaluá
  • Project Team: Fredi Montecinos, Catia Portughesi De Moura
  • Engineering: Da Engenharia
  • Landscaping: Renata Tilli
© Victor Affaro
Text description provided by the architects. The space is an urban refuge. Hybrid, brings references of art, design, architecture, fashion and photography. The landscaping, suggested by Renata Tilli, blesses the hut in a harmony of well-being, relaxation and connection. The invited artist, Antonio Peticov, lends his creativity giving life to the hydraulic tiles and the neon sculpture, which marks the cabin in a spectrum of colors of the rainbow. "I believe that nature needs to be more and more present, reconnecting and filling spaces previously occupied by furniture and objects," says the architect. The bamboo lends to the entrance of the hut, its symbology of lightness, flexibility and strength.

© Victor Affaro
Layout Plan
Layout Plan

The hydraulic tiles, designed by the invited artist Antonio Peticov, jump from the canvas and come to life joining art and design. The furniture sculpture of forest residue, by designer Hugo França, embraces the benches of Bruno de Carvalho. The ceramics, by Hideko Honma, translate sensibility and oriental peace with Brazilian soul. Bruno comes in again with the Sela suspended chair. Grown in the countryside he brings, in his pieces, the affective memory of the farm. Victor Affaro, through his eyes, in the photograph of Dunas, makes an allusion to Niemayer's centuries-old modernist architecture and curves, in compass with the Sinatra lamp, signed by Arthur Casas.

© Victor Affaro
The Xingu Indians, by photographer Renato Soares, are the guardians of the couple when they go to sleep in the coral bed, illuminated by Le Corbusier. The sculpture "The Leader", by Peticov, marks the hut with its neon light in the spectrum of rainbow colors. Much green suggested by the landscape gardener Renata Tilli surrounds the bathtub, which appears like a sculpture in the middle of the forest. The bench, made by the hands of Inês Shertel, adorns and composes a poetic scene in the middle of something fresh and contemporary.

© Victor Affaro
The resin of the washhands basin and the mirror bring, in their organic shapes, the female element. The Vidigal armchair made from the taboa fiber, that is an abundant aquatic plant in Brazil,  reinforces Brazilian DNA design. The Mesa, by Zanini de Zanine, celebrates the centenary of Zanine Caldas, his legacy and his connection with nature and finally, the rug, by Inês Shertel, in her spotless slowdesign, dresses the sofa with pure and natural shapes.

© Victor Affaro
Sections 1 and 2
Sections 1 and 2
© Victor Affaro
Cite: "Urban Cabin / Studio Marcio Michaluá" [Cabana Urbana / Studio Marcio Michaluá] 01 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919458/cabana-urbana-studio-marcio-michalua/> ISSN 0719-8884

