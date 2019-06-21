The Munkegaard School / Dorte Mandrup

+ 53

Landscape Marianne Levinsen Landskab

Engineering Carl Bro & Cowi

Original School 8500 m2

Text description provided by the architects. In 1957, Arne Jacobsen put the finishing touches on the Munkegaard School in Gentofte. In 2009, the iconic school was restored to original detail and modernized to accommodate new, interdisciplinary courses and differentiated teaching.

The extension is designed to embrace interaction and diversity and to allow students to learn from one another, formally and informally, through the use of adaptable and flexible learning spaces. The original school consists of repeated patterns of buildings and courtyards.

Dorte Mandrup decided to let the new underground extension reproduce this theme, by establishing four large courtyards designed as crystal-like openings.