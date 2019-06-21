World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Denmark
  5. Dorte Mandrup
  6. 2009
  7. The Munkegaard School / Dorte Mandrup

The Munkegaard School / Dorte Mandrup

  • 10:00 - 21 June, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Munkegaard School / Dorte Mandrup
Save this picture!
The Munkegaard School / Dorte Mandrup, © Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

© Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk + 53

  • Landscape

    Marianne Levinsen Landskab

  • Engineering

    Carl Bro & Cowi

  • Original School

    8500 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Text description provided by the architects. In 1957, Arne Jacobsen put the finishing touches on the Munkegaard School in Gentofte. In 2009, the iconic school was restored to original detail and modernized to accommodate new, interdisciplinary courses and differentiated teaching.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

The extension is designed to embrace interaction and diversity and to allow students to learn from one another, formally and informally, through the use of adaptable and flexible learning spaces. The original school consists of repeated patterns of buildings and courtyards.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Save this picture!
Ground Floor 1/1000
Ground Floor 1/1000
Save this picture!
Cross Section 1/200
Cross Section 1/200
Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Dorte Mandrup decided to let the new underground extension reproduce this theme, by establishing four large courtyards designed as crystal-like openings.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Dorte Mandrup
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Denmark
Cite: "The Munkegaard School / Dorte Mandrup" 21 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919433/the-munkegaard-school-dorte-mandrup/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream