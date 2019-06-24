World
Wang Xi Fashion Studio / PaM Design Office

  • 23:00 - 24 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Wang Xi Fashion Studio / PaM Design Office
Save this picture!
Wang Xi Fashion Studio / PaM Design Office, dressing room. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
dressing room. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang

dressing room meeting & tea break area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang dressing room. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang display area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang

  • Interiors Designers

    PaM Design Office

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Designer

    Qiangqiang Mi

  • Design Team

    Shengnan Zhang, Wei Shi, Junlong Chen

  • Area

    81.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang

  • Stationary Design

    Shengnan Zhang

  • Construction Manager

    Yu Qi, Chenyang Fu

  • Lighting Consultant

    Rui Tong Heng Lighting

  • Translation

    Tiny Tina

  • Client

    Wang Xi Studio
display area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
display area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang

“Wang XiSTUDIO” is an independent fashion designer brand store. The design of the space originates from “clothing”, and more importantly, the kind of curl and freedom that “fabric” brings us, and the rich touch that is hard to express with words.

Save this picture!
dressing room meeting & tea break area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
dressing room meeting & tea break area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang

The design takes "fabric" as the starting point, from form to material, in order to create consistency between space and clothing brand. Clothing is a form of self-expression. This new space may become an expression of "Wang Xi".

The whole space is divided into five parts according to the functional requirements: clothing workshop, meeting room & tea break, washroom, dressing room, and main display area.

Save this picture!
axonometric drawing
axonometric drawing

The clothing workshop, the area where masters work, is a noisy area, therefore it is placed in the most hidden area of the space, but it is also a place for the whole studio to provide "energy". We think that it should have more "expressions" to indicate its hidden tension, and these "expressions" will form a part of the exhibition space.

Save this picture!
dressing room meeting & tea break area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
dressing room meeting & tea break area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
Save this picture!
display area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
display area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang

As a supporting space, the toilet area is filled in the crevice, which is the "pocket" of this space.

Save this picture!
dressing room meeting & tea break area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
dressing room meeting & tea break area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang

The display area is shrouded in the "skirt of the space" to strengthen its own integrity. The lower edge of the wall is rolled up to expose the lower half of the grille. It is a girl who raises the skirt, which is also the background of the costume display.

Save this picture!
display area . Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
display area . Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
Save this picture!
display area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
display area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang

The dressing room is facing the main entrance of the space, which is contrary to the usual practice. We believe that for independent designer brands, changing clothes is a very important part, is a sense of ritual. It carries the indispensable and irreplaceable functions of “before” and “after”, like a magic zone, which is the brand's transit station, conveying the character and attitude of the brand.

Save this picture!
dressing room. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
dressing room. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
Save this picture!
dressing room. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
dressing room. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
Save this picture!
clothing workshop. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
clothing workshop. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang

The meeting & tea break area is a semi-enclosed space, the half-height curved low wall makes it partially separated from the display area, and opened on one side, simultaneously the long window opening treatment of the wall makes the tea break maintain a visual connection with the main entrance of the space:
For whom the half-curved bead curtain is, raise your glasses to  “Wang Xi”.

Save this picture!
toilet area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang
toilet area. Image © Zhipeng Zhou, Huijiao Wang

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
PaM Design Office
Cite: "Wang Xi Fashion Studio / PaM Design Office" 24 Jun 2019. ArchDaily.

