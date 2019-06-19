World
  3. Bjarke Ingels Reflects on his Waste-Energy Ski Slope Plant in Copenhagen

Bjarke Ingels Reflects on his Waste-Energy Ski Slope Plant in Copenhagen

Bjarke Ingels Reflects on his Waste-Energy Ski Slope Plant in Copenhagen
Bjarke Ingels Reflects on his Waste-Energy Ski Slope Plant in Copenhagen , © Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

Bjarke Ingels has featured in a new documentary about BIG’s Amager Bakke waste-to-energy plant in Copenhagen. Known for its iconic ski slope, the hybrid plant produces district heating for 60,000 households annually from waste generated in Copenhagen, and electricity for 30,000 houses.

The documentary, titled “Copenhill” sees Ingels reflect on the inspiration behind what he describes as a “man-made mountain of activity.” With pen-in-hand, Ingels articulates the dynamics behind the building’s form, and the experience of skiing down the plant’s roof at high speed. The documentary also features footage of the building expressive interior, and a “behind the scenes” look at the logistics involved with the demanding program 

For more information on the Amager Bakke project, visit our previous coverage on ArchDaily here.

Niall Patrick Walsh
