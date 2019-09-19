World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Moirë arquitectos
  6. 2019
  7. Valente House / Moirë arquitectos

Valente House / Moirë arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 19 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Valente House / Moirë arquitectos
Save this picture!
Valente House / Moirë arquitectos, © Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

© Diego Medina © Diego Medina © Diego Medina © Diego Medina + 35

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

Text description provided by the architects. This project responds to the need of a client who wanted to build his home in a piece of land on the wood of Peralta Ramos, in Mar del Plata. The house has a contemporary aesthetic. It was designed as a single element of concrete, which makes a contrast with the characteristics of its environment.

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

This unique volume is treated to create transition spaces to develop outdoor activities during the summer. These spaces become fundamental. For that reason, the treatment of the limit is crucial to achieving a fluid relation. The large windows offer open visuals, as the galleries create a soft limit.

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

A mixed construction system was chosen for this project. The ground floor was built mostly with concrete, in order to emphasize its basing characteristic. The first floor was materialized with the steel-framing system fully covered in black steel sheet. The floor-to-ceiling windows create light-filled spaces that make a contrast with the dark colors from the material chosen: concrete, wood and black metal.

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Moirë arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Valente House / Moirë arquitectos" [Casa Valente / Moirë arquitectos] 19 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919394/valente-house-moire-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream