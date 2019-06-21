World
  17 Hotels and Cabins Surrounded by Nature

17 Hotels and Cabins Surrounded by Nature

17 Hotels and Cabins Surrounded by Nature
17 Hotels and Cabins Surrounded by Nature, Treehouse Suite / Deture Culsign, Architecture+Interiors. Image © Leonardo Palafox
Most of the world's population today live in large, vibrant, energetic and sometimes chaotic cities. This is why, usually, when we think of taking some time off from our responsibilities and daily routines we picture ourselves lying in virgin beaches, relaxing in a faraway forest, or immersed in a tropical jungle.

Hospitality architecture has a wide variety of solutions for all types of travelers and tourists. For those wanting to disconnect completely from daily city life while being closely connected to nature, a good option could be small scale hotels, cabins, and lodges set directly in these natural environments.

These accommodations are designed in a way its natural surrounding becomes the most important asset while the building blends itself in it.  The idea is that building, landscape and nature merge together causing the less impact on the environment as possible. Materials aim to camouflage the refuges and harmonize the whole scenery.

Here below are 17 examples of hotels and cabins that successfully coexist with nature.

This collection is one of many interesting content groupings made by our registered users. Remember you can save and manage what inspires you on My ArchDaily. Create your account here.

Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ

Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
PAN - cabins / sivilarkitet espen surnevik as

PAN - cabins / sivilarkitet espen surnevik as. Image © Rasmus Norlander
Shangri-la Cabin / DRAA + Magdalena Besomi

Shangri-la Cabin / DRAA + Magdalena Besomi. Image © Felipe Camus
Encuentro Guadalupe / graciastudio

Encuentro Guadalupe / graciastudio. Image © Luis García
Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E: son Lindman
Sacromonte Landscape Hotel Shelters / MAPA

Sacromonte Landscape Hotel Shelters / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti
K House / AIM Architecture

K House / AIM Architecture. Image © Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Noah Sheldon
Refugee Meranza / Architekt Andreas Gruber

Refugee Meranza / Architekt Andreas Gruber. Image © Wolfgang Scherzer
Tree Snake Houses / Luís Rebelo de Andrade + Tiago Rebelo de Andrade

Tree Snake Houses / Luís Rebelo de Andrade + Tiago Rebelo de Andrade. Image © Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio

Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio. Image © César Béjar
Treehouse Suite / Deture Culsign, Architecture+Interiors

Treehouse Suite / Deture Culsign, Architecture+Interiors. Image © Leonardo Palafox
A Hotel at High Altitude / noa* network of architecture

A Hotel at High Altitude / noa* network of architecture. Image © Alex Filz
Bed & Breakfast Santulan / Santos Bolívar

Bed & Breakfast Santulan / Santos Bolívar. Image © José María González Villavicencio
Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos

Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos. Image © José Campos Photography, Francisco Vieira de Campos
Yerbas del Paraíso Commune / IR arquitectura

Yerbas del Paraíso Commune / IR arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli
GCP Wood Cabins Hotel / Atelier LAVIT

GCP Wood Cabins Hotel / Atelier LAVIT. Image © Marco Navit Licora
Z9 Resort / Dersyn Studio

Z9 Resort / Dersyn Studio. Image © Beer Singnoi
Cite: Paula Pintos. "17 Hotels and Cabins Surrounded by Nature" 21 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919366/16-hotels-and-cabins-surrounded-by-nature/> ISSN 0719-8884

