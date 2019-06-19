Playground Brewery Pop-up Store / Glamo Studio

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Playground Brewery began with the goal of delivering refreshing beer to more consumers. Its mission is to help customers rekindle the sense of pure joy through a sip of delicious beer in its stores. To realize these objectives, Playground Brewery launched in the market with the slogan “Drink Better, Play Better,” and has been providing entertaining spaces for consumers who seek to have fun times, and became a rising brewery in the Korean craft beer industry.

In designing Playground Supermarket, Playground Brewery’s pop-up store, glamo studio developed a new type of space and branding strategy for more people to enjoy beer in a fun and relaxed supermarket and playground setting.

Playground Supermarket invokes the image of little whole-in-the-wall supermarkets that we used to drop in to buy snacks: glamo studio reinterpreted this atmosphere for Playground Brewery. To link the image of supermarket with beer, we stacked familiar plastic boxes to create a space that is both a supermarket and a playground.