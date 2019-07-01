World
  7. Terracotta House / Annabelle Tugby Architects

Terracotta House / Annabelle Tugby Architects

  • 10:00 - 1 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Terracotta House / Annabelle Tugby Architects
Terracotta House / Annabelle Tugby Architects
© Annabelle Tugby Architects
Text description provided by the architects. The building presents itself as an earthy, carved form placed on a brick plinth from the arboricultural park. However from the busy residential street the building remains hidden from passers-by with an understated timber gate set within a large sandstone wall.

© Annabelle Tugby Architects
As the gates open from the street, the long narrow driveway frames the architecture and as you move deeper into the site, the sound of the street is replaced with the sound of trees and breedon gravel driveway.The gabled front elevation reveals a cut away to its corner; a rationale that responds to maximise volumes whilst adapting to building line covenants across the site. There is a richness captured in the building’s colour and texture and how the materials respond to light and shadow; the irregularities of the rough, gritty, hand-made terracotta tiles mimic the leaves of the surrounding trees and reinforce the connections with its very natural setting.

© Annabelle Tugby Architects
© Annabelle Tugby Architects
Ground floor plan and Site plan
Ground floor plan and Site plan
Section
Section

In plan a single storey element reaches to the plots edge. This results in the house having two distinct outdoor areas, an east-facing entrance courtyard and a west facing dining terrace either side of the outreaching single storey kitchen. These courtyards act as additional outdoor rooms that connect the house to its surroundings whilst maintaining privacy from the park.

© Annabelle Tugby Architects
Internally, the transparent walls in the form of large glazed doors which face onto both gardens on opposing elevations, blur the internal and external spaces cross plan and create active views and an abundance of sunlight in the space throughout the day.

First and Second floor plan
First and Second floor plan

The interior is characterised by a limited palette of materials; the buildings structure and joinery defining experiences on the journey throughout the house. The stair void, lit from above with natural light, connects the open plan living spaces and bedrooms and casts light back down into the plan.

© Annabelle Tugby Architects
The upper floors embrace the views of the park to the south and benefit from evening sun from the west side of the site, capturing as much of the sun path as possible.

© Annabelle Tugby Architects
