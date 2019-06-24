World
  Floating Pavilion / brro arquitetos

Floating Pavilion / brro arquitetos

  14:00 - 24 June, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Floating Pavilion / brro arquitetos
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

  • Architects

    brro arquitetos

  • Location

    Santo Antônio de Posse, State of São Paulo, 13830-000, Brazil

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Autor

    Bruno Rossi

  • Area

    80.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    André Scarpa

  • Equipe de Projeto

    Adriano Bueno, Letícia Sitta, Gustavo Bella

  • Wooden Structure Assembly

    Ita Construtora (eng. Helio Olga)
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. A shading plane over the water. The floating pavilion represents a building with no clear boundaries, without beginning or end, mimetized in the landscape, over the diffusive and reflexive territory of a water containment basin in a farm on the interior of São Paulo state – Brazil. The existing deck and tile roof became small to serve the nautical and leisure activities by the dam, being needed an ampliation proposal.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Therefore, a bigger thermoacoustic metal shingle roof was proposed, supported by a prefabricated laminated timber structure. In this technique, the main pieces are prepared in the factory and assembled at the site, providing quickness in the process, interlock precision and resistance.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Cross Section
Cross Section
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

On both sides of the deck, mobile elements were proposed, composed by wood brises in a metallic frame, in order to block or not the wind flow and sunlight along the day. Therefore, the floating pavilion is defined as a simple roof over a deck, appearing as just two plans, floor and ceiling, which assure leisure and contemplation. The architecture shows itself capable of creating shelter above water. A search for occupation in an immaterial territory.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Floating Pavilion / brro arquitetos" [Pavilhão Flutuante / brro arquitetos] 24 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919298/floating-pavilion-brro-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

