World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Finland
  5. studio politaire
  6. 2017
  7. Small but Fine Cabin / studio politaire

Small but Fine Cabin / studio politaire

  • 12:00 - 1 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Small but Fine Cabin / studio politaire
Save this picture!
Small but Fine Cabin / studio politaire, © André Boettcher
© André Boettcher

© André Boettcher © André Boettcher © André Boettcher © André Boettcher + 30

Save this picture!
© André Boettcher
© André Boettcher

Text description provided by the architects. In the unlikely event of being a passer-by in the remote landscapes of Scandinavia, the cabin – small but fine, situated in a forest next to a lake, provides and inviting yet unexpected sight. Such a sight is only bestowed upon those lucky enough to find it, though, since Berlin design duo studio politaire (Jonas Becker / Timm Bergmann) placed it amidst dense vegetation. “It was important for us not to dominate nature”.

Save this picture!
© André Boettcher
© André Boettcher

To stick to their tight budget of about $14,000 and get as much experience as possible, the students planned and built almost everything themselves. “Sitting on the roof yourself, pulling a stovepipe through the ceiling and then sealing the roof — that’s something else. We wanted to experience these processes instead of just planning them in theory,” Bergmann says. Their design is complex but has a simple, minimalist effect. “The house is staggered so that you get a different view from each window,” Becker says. The four slightly offset rooms are spread over 26,8 sqm and surrounded by an impressive natural landscape. The rooms are arranged for ease of use. The kitchen, left, leads to a small living room, which leads to the bedroom and the sauna. The rooms are identical but rotated in relation to one another.

Save this picture!
© André Boettcher
© André Boettcher

“As we built everything ourselves, we not only cut costs, but we were also able to make changes along the way. As a result, we extended the terrace, built the roof ourselves after all — contrary to the initial plan — and made the stovepipes ourselves,” Bergmann says.

Save this picture!
© André Boettcher
© André Boettcher

The two set up a base camp in the house where Bergmann’s grandparents once lived. Since it has electricity and water, it provided them with the infrastructure to prefabricate as many parts of their house as possible without being dependent on the weather.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

“The house has a modular frame. In total, we installed 17 squared lumber frames. Plywood boards add rigidity, and they are connected to each other with other wood,” Bergmann says.

Save this picture!
© André Boettcher
© André Boettcher

Out of many reasons we tried to work as much with wood and wood-based materials as possible. It is sustainable, locally produced, cheap, easy to work with, long-lasting, climate-neutral, forgiving, reusable and produces a pleasant living-comfort.

Save this picture!
© André Boettcher
© André Boettcher
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© André Boettcher
© André Boettcher

“We wanted to show that a house does not have to be big,” Bergmann says. “Building something beautiful does not have to be expensive,” Becker adds. They want to communicate their values with their design and show that it is possible to build a house even without extensive practical experience.

Save this picture!
© André Boettcher
© André Boettcher

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
studio politaire
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Finland
Cite: "Small but Fine Cabin / studio politaire" 01 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919293/small-but-fine-cabin-studio-politaire/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream