  AM House / Plareng

AM House / Plareng

  • 08:00 - 21 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
AM House / Plareng
AM House / Plareng, © André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

© André Scarpa

  • Architects

    Plareng

  • Location

    Ilhabela, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Authors

    Heitor Tonissi, Ricardo Gardinal, Sergio Tonissi

  • Area

    968.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. From the beginning of the design process, the abundant preserved Atlantic Forest surrounding the site guided the decision. In a fortunate coincidence, the most beautiful views are guaranteed by positioning the house environments facing north, according to the adequate sunlight.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The sloping terrain led to the decision of creating a large raised plateau in relation to the street level. As a consequence of this elevated occupancy level, both the privacy of the residents and the best views of the landscape were guaranteed.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

This vast plan was then divided into three parts. In the central portion, under the great horizontal roof, is the house, with its rooms and the social areas integrated to the northern portion, the one of the leisure areas. The kitchen is the center of the residence, dividing the social and intimate areas from the service and support areas positioned to the back. Slightly buried rin relation to the neighbors, these patios and support program of the house are hidden from view.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Natural stones obtained during construction were used in the production of the access pavement. The metal structure, beyond promoting benefits during the construction such as organization and agility, it is more slender. Along with the large glass planes, these decisions were taken seeking integration between built and natural environments.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Plareng
Cite: "AM House / Plareng" [Residência AM / Plareng] 21 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919274/am-house-plareng/> ISSN 0719-8884

