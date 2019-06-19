World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
  6. 2018
  7. Elcano Building / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

Elcano Building / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Elcano Building / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
Save this picture!
Elcano Building / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 15

  • Consultants

    Antonio Lorenzo, David Marcos, Pablo Urbano, Pablo Matilla, Grupo AXIOM

  • Contributors

    Fran Díaz, Ricardo González, Esther Ibáñez, Matilde Lorenzo, Almudena Navas, Julia Burón 
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. Elcano is a treeless street in the district of Arganzuela, next to Madrid city center, the Reina Sofia Museum and Atocha Station. Years ago, the area was occupied by low-rise buildings, warehouses, workshops and other secondary uses that, in recent decades, have been replaced with a series of industrial-like housing buildings lying amid more conventional ones.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The old workshops occupied the plots entirely. The regulations, restricting the building to a 12 m depth, produces some interior free areas that are often occupied with gardens and pools, something not very common in the neighborhood that gives a kind of unique quality to these developments.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The project is located on the second block of the street, between party walls, and occupies the maximum volume allowed by the regulations: a 22 x 12 m trapezoidal floorplan -coinciding with the boundaries of the site- with a height of about 14 m.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Spain
Cite: "Elcano Building / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol" [Edificio Elcano / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol] 19 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919268/elcano-building-frpo-rodriguez-and-oriol/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream