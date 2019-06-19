Elcano Building / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

-
Architects
-
LocationArganzuela, Madrid, Spain
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsPablo Oriol, Fernando Rodríguez
-
Area2630.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ConsultantsAntonio Lorenzo, David Marcos, Pablo Urbano, Pablo Matilla, Grupo AXIOM
-
ContributorsFran Díaz, Ricardo González, Esther Ibáñez, Matilde Lorenzo, Almudena Navas, Julia Burón
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Elcano is a treeless street in the district of Arganzuela, next to Madrid city center, the Reina Sofia Museum and Atocha Station. Years ago, the area was occupied by low-rise buildings, warehouses, workshops and other secondary uses that, in recent decades, have been replaced with a series of industrial-like housing buildings lying amid more conventional ones.
The old workshops occupied the plots entirely. The regulations, restricting the building to a 12 m depth, produces some interior free areas that are often occupied with gardens and pools, something not very common in the neighborhood that gives a kind of unique quality to these developments.
The project is located on the second block of the street, between party walls, and occupies the maximum volume allowed by the regulations: a 22 x 12 m trapezoidal floorplan -coinciding with the boundaries of the site- with a height of about 14 m.