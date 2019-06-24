World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. The Netherlands
  5. eklund_terbeek
  6. 2019
  7. Gym Loft / eklund_terbeek

Gym Loft / eklund_terbeek

  • 12:00 - 24 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gym Loft / eklund_terbeek
Save this picture!
Gym Loft / eklund_terbeek, © René de Wit
© René de Wit

© René de Wit © René de Wit © René de Wit © René de Wit + 19

  • Clients

    Private

  • Engineering

    IMd Consulting Engineers

  • Contractor

    BDS Bouw
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© René de Wit
© René de Wit

Text description provided by the architects. The Gym Loft is situated in the former gymnastics building of an early 20th century school complex in Rotterdam North.Eklund_terbeek architects were responsible for the transformation of the dilapidated buildings into seven unique homes. This loft-like apartment, for a creative family involved with dance and theatre, occupies the ground floor gym room and its adjacent service spaces.

Save this picture!
© René de Wit
© René de Wit

Its spatial organization is largely determined by the limitations of the site in terms of light and privacy. Three sides are facing the public domain and due to the preservation of a large existing mural on the side façade, the possibilities for adding windows were limited.

Save this picture!
© René de Wit
© René de Wit
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

An extension from the 1970s is demolished to make room for a small garden and make it possible to add a series of new openings. Directly connected to the garden the kitchen and a small lounge area are situated. The large open living space is positioned by the main original feature of the building; the set of monumental arched windows. A closed volume in the open space contains the private rooms.

Save this picture!
© René de Wit
© René de Wit

The children’s quarter on the ground floor has two separate, partly double height bedrooms and a shared walk-through playroom and bathroom. On top of the children’s area the calm and secluded master bedroom with en suite bathroom is situated. This entresol level is accessed from the living room via a podium and a monumental floating stairs. A smaller hidden staircase behind the kitchen provides a secondary access route and enables a three dimensional circular promenade through the apartment.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The exceptional dimensions of the space required a few large gestures. The original beams have been exaggerated in size, and together with the balcony, the podium and the kitchen island they form a dynamic composition of horizontal elements that tie the different parts of the home together, emphasize sightlines and encourage movement through the space. The materialization of the apartment is characterized by a light and minimal colour scheme with a few graphic accents.

Save this picture!
© René de Wit
© René de Wit

Walls, ceiling and beams are rendered white and the ceiling is partly clad in sound absorbing plasterboards which add texture and give the large space a pleasant acoustic. Interior elements in oak wood such as the floating stairs and the wall panels provide warmth and a sense of continuity. The long kitchen island with its white carrara marble countertop adds subtle shades of white and light grey. Upstairs the oak floor of the master bedroom is complemented by travertine marble in the bathroom.

Save this picture!
© René de Wit
© René de Wit

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
eklund_terbeek
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors The Netherlands
Cite: "Gym Loft / eklund_terbeek" 24 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919266/gym-loft-eklund-terbeek/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream