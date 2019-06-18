Aurora Terrace / BC Arquitetos

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. Expressing sensations and feelings through compositions rich in references and textures, and by a clean architecture, became the couplet of BC Architects. Bruno Carvalho and Camila Avelar, the duo who run the office based in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and who have already become synonymous with good taste and artistic spirit, participate, for the second time, in CASACOR São Paulo.

The duo presents the Terraço Aurora, a space of 130 m² that follows a delicate narrative, inspired by the contemporary and minimalist poetics that guides the new dwelling. At the entrance, an imposing portico guides the visitors to the interior completely pink, where they come across a subtle but extremely elegant décor. Defined as a sensory experience, the project lavishes signed design, as well as artistic interventions and an incredible direct foot of 7 meters. It has been designed so that the guests can breathe, sigh and reconnect through the elements present there. "Our goal is that everyone can, for a few minutes, be the Aurora that inhabits this space," reflected Bruno. Encompassing a deconstructed living, besides a bar / kitchen, the environment overflows well-being. The natural walnut floor contrasts with the palette of colors based on pink tones, bringing comfort and warming.

Made from a much more sustainable powder coating technique, the facade, enveloped in wood-trimmed aluminum in white deco, features large doorways, wich provide plenty of natural light, cross ventilation, and allow the integration between the interior and the garden, signed by Daniel Nunes, which covers the whole environment of space and creates a sense of contemplation and mysticism in visitors. The kitchen/bar, which can also be interpreted as a bookcase, is an original design of the office – which is known for its expertise with exclusive joinery – made in partnership with Florense in a tone of metallic rose.

The furniture of Líder Interiores, in turn, has pierces signed by Suite Design, all chosen trough a special curation. The armchairs, for example, honor one of the great names in world architecture, Lina Bo Bardi, while the sofa, modular, brings comfort and functionality. The Flos luminaires by Dimlux complete the elegant composition. In addition to the comtemporary bias, the professionals created a temporal parallel with pieces of antiquary, provided by Arnaldo Danemberg, as furniture of the mid-19th century, which bring to the fore a prose rich in affective memory. An aerial work of art, made up of three stones made of recycled material, was created from the partnership of the designer Domingos Totora and the Manus Studio, where they delicately devised small poetic elements that emerge from the rocks and fly over the environment. Handmade objects such as clay pots, woven straw armchairs from the Téo Lodge and By Kamy’s hand loom rug also create a more intimate and cozy feel.

Hand-dyed fabrics arranged at ceiling height, which function as a kinetic art intervention, present another collaboration of the studio with the Manus Studio: pulsing, soft, and full of life. Still following a more artistic narrative, each column on the terrace has a work of art. The faces, drawings by the artist Florian Raiss, were installed in a way that represented the friends of the main character, the Aurora, symbolized, in turn, through an old painting placed in the background.