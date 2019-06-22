World
Marina Residence / LOD

  • 23:00 - 22 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Marina Residence / LOD
Marina Residence / LOD, exterior. Image © Randhir Singh
exterior. Image © Randhir Singh

exterior. Image © Randhir Singh courtyard. Image © Randhir Singh restaurant. Image © Randhir Singh corridor. Image © Randhir Singh + 33

  • Architects

    LOD

  • Location

    Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Design Director

    Ann Yan

  • Creative Director

    Yimei Chan

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Randhir Singh

  • Landscape

    Santiago Fuentemilla, Nelson Zambrano, Andreia Neves, Jun Zhang, Kenneth Lau, Zuotu Zhang, Jun Sheng

  • Interior Design

    Jun Zhang, Jinlong Bai

  • Construction Drawing

    Yangyang Xu, Shuai Yuan, Gaoqiang Li

  • Soft Decoration & Signage Design

    Echo Lan, Cecilia Choi

  • Engineering

    Feihua Zheng

  • Consultants

    BETTER HOME Shanghai

  • Collaborators

    LALIVING

  • Client

    Harbour Apartment
exterior. Image © Randhir Singh
exterior. Image © Randhir Singh

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Sanlitun Beijing, Marina Residence is a Beijing Courtyard Residence in Tuanjiehu District, next to East Third Ring Road. The original site consists of a series of existing buildings with different heights and structures. In spite of their architectural differences, the design aims to “re-connect” to complete as a whole:

exterior. Image © Randhir Singh
exterior. Image © Randhir Singh

1. re-connect the building blocks through new bridges and links;
2. re-connect with the past through the courtyard space;
3. re-connect with street and neighborhood through the porous facade;
4. re-connect people through the newly defined public space programs.

After demolition of some temporary structures, the project design re-configures and re-connects the separate building blocks into a new Courtyard complex, by formulating internal exterior courtyards and roof garden landscapes. Each of them is unique in spatial configuration and program and conveys a special quality and atmosphere.

courtyard. Image © Randhir Singh
courtyard. Image © Randhir Singh

There are four courtyards along north-south axis. The residence rooms surround the courtyards. This allows for maximum sunlight and ventilation as well as landscape connections to the green courtyard space. There is a gym connected to first courtyard. The second courtyard has a new steel structure that forms the main public lounge area. Each courtyard is designed with a unique program to create community lifestyle culture with the complex.

1F plan
1F plan

Existing facade is partially preserved but renovated with red brick and glass curtain wall design with charcoal color frame. The red brick facade is designed to be porous to allow openness to the street and neighborhood.

courtyard. Image © Randhir Singh
courtyard. Image © Randhir Singh

Roof Landscape
The buildings consisted of one level and two level structures and there are five roof gardens on the lower roof. They form a secondary landscape that the rooms connect to as well as provide open green space for the neighborhood buildings. The roof gardens are also designed as functional outdoor space for leisure and event purposes.

courtyard. Image © Randhir Singh
courtyard. Image © Randhir Singh

Landscape Courtyard concept 
There are several large trees on site. Four of them are preserved at existing locations while four are relocated to the new courtyard to allow for reconstruction. The project design has total of four courtyards. Each courtyard is designed with a unique program to create community lifestyle culture with the complex.

restaurant. Image © Randhir Singh
restaurant. Image © Randhir Singh
restaurant. Image © Randhir Singh
restaurant. Image © Randhir Singh

The first courtyard: Spring Court is the largest courtyard located near entrance. It has been designed with stepped wood platform terrace for outdoor gathering and movie projection. The gym is located at the north side of the Spring Court and is connected through a full height glass curtain wall.

corridor. Image © Randhir Singh
corridor. Image © Randhir Singh

The second courtyard: Summer Court is next to the main interiors breakfast & lounge space. There is glass folding door partitions that can open completely to the courtyard and create ambiguous interiors and exteriors connection.  The ground is layer with grey bricks with grass in between.

restaurant. Image © Randhir Singh
restaurant. Image © Randhir Singh

The third courtyard: Fall Court is a U shaped courtyard with a large old tree. The building massing is cut back to avoid and has created a very interesting relationship with the old tree. The rooms’ windows all open towards this courtyard that has most green landscape.

duplex room. Image © Randhir Singh
duplex room. Image © Randhir Singh

The fourth courtyard: Winter Court is the smallest. It is directly opened to the street through the porous red brick facade with a bamboo screen behind. This created a multiple layered relationship between the Winter Court and the external street. The Winter Court has large concrete mat with black river stones to create a zen garden. There will be outdoor wood furniture for leisure purpose.

exterior. Image © Randhir Singh
exterior. Image © Randhir Singh

Project location

Cite: "Marina Residence / LOD" 22 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919227/marina-residence-lod/> ISSN 0719-8884

