World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Ireland
  5. Jake Moulson Architects
  6. 2017
  7. D2 Townhouse / Jake Moulson Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

D2 Townhouse / Jake Moulson Architects

  • 03:00 - 18 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
D2 Townhouse / Jake Moulson Architects
Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

© Tim Crocker © Tim Crocker © Mitsuko Moulson © Tim Crocker + 75

  • Lead Roles

    Robert Berry, Stephanie Gallia

  • Design Team

    Alicia Borkowska, Aoife Donnelly, Adelina Fasan, David Hemingway, Bradley Roast, Kristin Trommler

  • Structural Engineers

    Barrett Mahoney Ltd

  • Horticulturalist

    Oliver and Liat Schurmann, Mount Venus Nurseries

  • Furniture Design

    Jake Moulson

  • Interior Design

    Jake Moulson

  • Cladding Design

    Jake Moulson

  • Ceiling Artwork

    Morag Myerscough

  • Main Contractor

    Tomsollagh Development Ltd

  • Specialist Glazing

    Trombe Ltd

  • Specialist Joinery

    Aldworth, James & Bond

  • Specialist Iron Casting

    FSE foundry

  • Specialist Iron Work

    Bushyparks Ironwork
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

Text description provided by the architects. D2 Townhouse is a 5-story Georgian dwelling in a conservation area of Dublin, now largely commercial. The building is distinguished from its neighbors by a substantial garden containing one of the few remaining original coach-houses in Dublin, highly significant in conservation. D2 Townhouse is JM’s first solo project. Discovered in a state of dilapidation, with insensitive, utilitarian additions, the building needed returning from its recent office use into a single family home.

Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

Through dialogues between art, design, science and fictions, historical references and contemporary technological techniques, we amplified and revived its spatial drama. Through deep engagement with the family, the house’s history and its context, we attended to every detail. Our aim was to make each space distinct, with a palpable atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker
Save this picture!
Axonometric Section
Axonometric Section
Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

Informed by the building’s existing patterns, forms and, above all, light, our strategic, minimal extensions are conceived as inhabitable windows, reflecting, refracting, and drawing inhabitants between areas. We designed key items of furniture to work architecturally, magnifying tones and augmenting spaces while leaving historic fabric intact. Materially, our bespoke cast iron cladding, laser-etched steel floor, mirrored reveals, brass overlays and burnt wainscoting contrast brightness and deep shadow.

Save this picture!
© Mitsuko Moulson
© Mitsuko Moulson
Save this picture!
Proposed Section
Proposed Section
Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

Our unique thermoformed Corian and concrete kitchen, opening onto the garden, is geological – its rippled surface absorbing and diffusing light. Our cantilevered quartzite toilet, above the winter garden, melts into the sky. Installing innovative sub-basement ventilation, bat cavities and planting for biodiversity, we also look to the building’s future as a multi-referential home, restrained and flamboyant, for all kinds of lives.

Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Jake Moulson Architects
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Refurbishment Renovation Ireland
Cite: "D2 Townhouse / Jake Moulson Architects" 18 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919156/d2-townhouse-jake-moulson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream