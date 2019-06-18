L2 Residence / Telles Arquitetura

+ 29

Architects Telles Arquitetura

Location Barra da Tijuca, Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architect Bernardo Telles

Area 442.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Loading...

Engineering WE Engenharia

Landscaping Landscape Paisagismo

Luminotechnical Studio ILUZ

Construction SQA Construtora

Interior Design Garimpório

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. From a square plan with a 17-meter side length, two of its edges of almost blind lateral gables, offer greater privacy in relation to the neighbors. The other two sides generously open to the outside with large glass skins.

The arrangement of the project originated from the idea of six quadrants that compose the geometry of this plan, which basically results in two functional sectors, or two halves of a square: one with segmented areas to house the bedroom and bathroom areas and the other, with ample and fluid space for the communal area, seeking a spatial connection between the street, to the south, and the end of the lot to the north.

This idea gained more force by borrowing a solution from Artigas in the Baeta house where an intermediate floor makes the articulation between the ground level and the top of the building. In this way, the front of the lot, usually residual space in closed allotment houses, has a more significant use, seeking a more cordial relationship with the street.

Part of the construction is elevated from the ground where, in previous times there was mangrove, which is a predominant characteristic of that region. Concrete-reinforced structural balances offer protection against direct sunlight inside the building, which, together with cross-ventilation mechanisms, provide thermal control for the home