World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Ortho Apartment / Fábrica Arquitetos

Ortho Apartment / Fábrica Arquitetos

Save this project
Ortho Apartment / Fábrica Arquitetos

© Pedro Napolitano Prata © Pedro Napolitano Prata © Pedro Napolitano Prata © Pedro Napolitano Prata + 22

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Pinheiros, Brazil
  • Arquitetos: Fábrica Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 42.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Pedro Napolitano Prata
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lurca, Portobello, Rebi do Brasil, Tok Stok
  • Authors: Filipe Battazza; Raoni Mariano
  • Civil Work: Luiz Costa Engineer
  • Carpentry: Rebi do Brasil
  • Decor Items: Grauters e Urban Arts
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in the transformation of a new apartment within an area of 42 m², located in the neighborhood of Pinheiros in São Paulo, Brazil. The idea of the client was to change the space, giving to it personality and functionality, without the necessity of demolition. Assuming that, the first change was to take off the door that separated the bedroom from the living/kitchen, where we placed further a pivoting door.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

After that, the carpentry, the colors and the materials would be the protagonists of the space. In order to do that, we always like to choose an architectonic element to guide the conception of the project. In this case, the main theme were the orthogonal lines. The orthogonality is present in diverse points of the project, such as: wooden panel in the living room, design and module of the shelves, kitchen tiles, lamp design and furniture.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

It’s important to say how the surface and colors of the wood joinery dialogue with the lines: in the kitchen, the dark gray marks it presence; in the living, light gray; meanwhile in the bedroom we used terracotta and white. To achieve more sense of amplitude, we used in the whole apartment the same floor finishing, a porcelain tile that look-a-like concrete with 1,20×1,20 dimension. We also applied bright colors, as we can see on the walls and also in the chosen wood for the carpentry.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

The design of each detail of the carpentry is a key point to the visual integration, in a way that, we don’t have isolated objects and yes continuous furniture that plays different functions. In the living, the television shelf transforms into the ripped panel and then the bench. In the bedroom, the wardrobe was positioned at the back wall, to gain space for a lateral open shelf and mirror.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: R. Alves Guimarães - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fábrica Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "Ortho Apartment / Fábrica Arquitetos" [Apartamento Orto / Fábrica Arquitetos] 04 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919146/ortho-apartment-fabrica-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream