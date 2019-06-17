Call for Submissions: Architecture for Wellness - The Space for Body and Soul

YACademy launches the second edition of Architecture for Wellness, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships in internationally-renowned architectural firms.
115 hours of lessons, a 30-hour workshop, lectures and placement opportunities in internationally-renowned architectural firms like SIMONE MICHELI ARCHITECTURAL HERO - PARTISANS - TNE ARCHITECTS - CARLOS MARTINEZ ARCHITEKTEN - ANDREA MAFFEI ARCHITECTS - ALBERTO APOSTOLI
THE COURSE
Body is the main character of our times: it is the attire of our personality, the tool we use to measure ourselves against the world, the image with which we present ourselves to society.
Cinema, fashion and photography are only the most recent narrators of a model of the body that has always been the object of human reflection. The modern man has simply renewed this model according to the ideals of style and beauty that are world-renowned and chased through fitness and nutritional programs. In a society that is more and more aware of bodies, there is an increase in the demand for places where body is nurtured, taken care of, where a person can reach their longed for psychophysical wellness. Both at a public and at a private level, there is an always increasing number of gyms, spas, wellness centres and wellness facilities.
The course of “Architecture for Wellness” was created on these premises, with the aim of shaping designers who are able to give life to refined and captivating architectural experiences that can facilitate and support the search and the achievement of the psychophysical wellness. Studying the perceptive and clinical fundamentals of wellness and the planning and technical characteristics of the different elements of wellness spaces, the students will focus on compositional strategies for wellness, leisure and fitness facilities.
In addition, according to the “learning by doing” approach, the students will have the opportunity to touch with their own hands Starpool’s production chain by taking part in the concept stage with the design team during a 3-day visit at the company’s headquarters
YACADEMY
YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market.
Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.
115 HOURS OF LESSONS
ODY CULTURE | 8 hours
Physicality as the center of the Wellness phenomenon
Flaviano Celaschi | Università di Bologna
LIGHT DESIGN | 9 hours
Light and wellness itineraries
Roberto Fuser | ESSE-CI
DESIGNING WITH WATER | 12 hours
Liquid perspectives in architecture
Emilio Faroldi | Politecnico di Milano
IMMERSIVE STORYTELLING FOR WELLNESS | 12 hours
Immersive itineraries for body care
Andrea Gion | Drawlight, Mick Odelli | Drawlight & Senso Immersive Experience
HOME SPA | 8 hours
Beauty in its new domestic dimension
Marco Conti | Alberto Apostoli
ARCHITECTURE FOR FITNESS | 16 hours
Spaces for physical activities
Mario Lamber | Lamber + Lamber
DESIGNING WELLNESS | 16 hours
Spaces for body care
Paolo Tranquillini | Starpool
CASE HISTORY | 20 hours
Successful examples of architectures for wellness
Silvia Berselli | Università di Bologna
COMMUNICATING ARCHITECTURE | 8 hours
The story of the project between storytelling and visual design
Roberta Colla | Simone Micheli Architectural Hero
TECHNOLOGIES AND SYSTEMS FOR WELLNESS | 10 hours
The composition of the wellness galaxy
Design Unit Aziende Partner
SPECIAL LECTURES
SPAS OF THE FUTURE: wellness and design
Simone Micheli | Simone Micheli Architectural Hero
GROTTO SAUNA: between relax and landscape
Pooya Baktash | Partisans
THE CALDARO BATHS: architecture becomes fun
Ernst J. Fuchs | tnE Architects
STADTLOUGE: a new parameter of urban wellness
Carlos Martinez | Carlos Martinez Architekten
SPORT SPACES
Andrea Maffei | Andrea Maffei Architects
FROM MOSCOW TO DUBAI: spas of the world
Alberto Apostoli | Alberto Apostoli
WELLNESS AND MOUNTAINS
Ralf Dejaco | Dejaco + Partner
TERME DI MERANO
Paolo Volpato | Matteo Thun & Partners
WELLNESS ACCORDING TO ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS
Paolo Matteuzzi | Zaha Hadid Architects
30-HOUR WORKSHOP
Project of a HOME concept for Technogym
Livia Tani | Ateliers Jean Nouvel
The workshop will be carried out in collaboration with Technogym, global leader in designing fitness, wellness and sport spaces. The students will design the residential concept (according to the typologies of hotels, apartments or villas) where every element enhances the wellbeing of the guest. This project will aim at becoming the architectural international model dedicated to wellness.
PLACEMENT
At the end of the lessons, YACademy’s placement office will guarantee each student an internship/collaboration offer in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic:
SIMONE MICHELI ARCHITECTURAL HERO - PARTISANS - TNE ARCHITECTS - CARLOS MARTINEZ ARCHITEKTEN - ANDREA MAFFEI ARCHITECTS - ALBERTO APOSTOLI
PARTNERS
The project is in cooperation with:
Starpool, Technogym, ESSE-CI, Ariostea,
TitleCall for Submissions: Architecture for Wellness - The Space for Body and Soul
TypeCall for Submissions
Website
Organizers
Registration Deadline11/10/2019 00:00
Submission Deadline11/10/2019 00:00
-
Price2.450 € + VAT