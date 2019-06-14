White Arkitekter Create Lattice Observation Tower in Sweden

Scandinavian firm White Arkitekter has won an architectural competition for a landmark 12-meter-tall observation tower, hosted by the municipality of Varberg, Sweden. The winning proposal will form part of the development of the region’s new ecological recreation area at the Getterön nature reserve.

The brief called for an iconic structure with a viewing platform that would generate a stimulating and experiential environment. The White scheme is constructed entirely of wood, with 140 wooden ribs forming a three-dimensional woven structure. The design process was led by the hyperboloid construction principle, consisting of a lattice of straight beams which creates the illusion of a curve.

The clear, hourglass form is visible from the city’s northern areas, including nearby transport nodes. Located on a flat landscape where land meets the sea, the tower will be free to access and offer uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape.

We are of course very pleased that Varberg recognized that our proposal has all the qualities needed to be the future symbol of the Getterön nature reserve. Given the ecological challenges that our society is facing, we are particularly proud to contribute to the development of a sustainable place as well as with a construction that puts people in direct contact with nature in an inspiring way.

-Ulla Antonsson & Mattias Lind, White Arkitekter

Construction of the scheme is expected to begin in 2021.

News via: White Arkitekter