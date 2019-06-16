World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Aerial Futures Explores the Future of Urban Air Mobility in New Video

Advances in technology have changed the way people work and move around congested cities. Since free space in these urban areas has become scarce, people have shifted their perspective upwards and are now looking to the sky for new means of mobility, transporting their goods via cargo drones and flying ‘taxis’.

On the occasion of AERIAL FUTURES: The Third Dimension, an event at Harvard GSD with partners from Boston and Switzerland, a new video was published to explore the benefits of Urban Air Mobility (UAM), and how autonomous flying vehicles can reduce road traffic, pollution, and public transport overload. The video features interviews with renowned architects and entrepreneurs, who elaborate on the potentials of lower sky mobility.

Dima Stouhi
