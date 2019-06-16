World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. I Like Design Studio
  6. 2019
  7. MP House / I Like Design Studio

MP House / I Like Design Studio

  • 19:00 - 16 June, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MP House / I Like Design Studio
Save this picture!
MP House / I Like Design Studio, © Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

© Soopakorn Srisakul © Soopakorn Srisakul © Soopakorn Srisakul © Soopakorn Srisakul + 50

  • Interior Design

    Petchusa Kuwattanapasiri

  • Engineers

    Kor-IT Structural Design and Construction Co.,Ltd.

  • Client

    Chanon Kuwattanasiri , Peeraya Nakpeerayuth
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located at Chuan Chuen Park Ville Village, Kanchanaphisek Road. The land used to be an old house of the owner who had lived with their parents until they grown up. The owner decided to demolish all the old house and build their new one to support the family in the future.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Mass Study
Mass Study
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The main requirement of owner was they want a small house. Each room is designed to be compact area. The void or windows around the house were not much because they do not want external heat entering the house. Still feeling high privacy but good ventilation as well. The house is designed to divide the area into 2 parts. Part 1 is the residence of the owner, consisting of living room, dining room, pantry and Thai kitchen on the 1st floor. Master bedroom, kid bedroom, working room and music room on the 2nd floor. Part 2 is prepared for parents or guests who visited. This part is separated from a house and can be connected by common area.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

According to the requirement that the owner wants to cut off the external context. Designer therefore created an enclosed space and view inside by putting tree and pond, open top roof space, allow rain and air to flow through this enclosed area to create a natural atmosphere in middle of the house. Creating circulation inside the house to be able to see “Natural court” from every room. The area outdoor has a terrace for family relaxing activities. This area can be connected living room and kid room. There is floating steel staircase that can walk up to connect to the garden and balcony above.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Section A - B
Section A - B
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

2nd floor garden and deck designed with emphasis on privacy, designed to be a high wall enclosed space cut off with external environment, leave only the tree, the seats and the sky. This area is prepared beside the Master bedroom for living at night, watching the stars and resting the eyes from fatigue.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
I Like Design Studio
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Thailand
Cite: "MP House / I Like Design Studio" 16 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919074/mp-house-i-like-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream