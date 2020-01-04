World
Äärellä Restaurant / Hirvilammi Architects

Äärellä Restaurant / Hirvilammi Architects

© Tuukka Kiviranta

Seinäjoki, Finland
© Tuukka Kiviranta

ÄÄRELLÄ, (aka” by the”), -restaurant is designed to a town of Seinäjoki, known Alvar Aalto buildings. The restaurant situates in a street corner with a fully open glass facade. It is located next to the former Civil Guard Building by Alvar Aalto from 1920s, what still has lots of influences by the works of architect Gunnar Asplund, but the longer views open towards the Alvar Aalto center of Seinäjoki with theater, city hall and government office building.

© Tuukka Kiviranta

The interior and architecture of the space is inspired by phenomenological design and architectural approach. The concept of the restaurant is to appeal for all the senses, not only the beautiful tastes of food, but also what you see, hear and touch.

© Tuukka Kiviranta
Plan
Plan
© Tuukka Kiviranta

All materials are selected in order to create unconscious experience of pleasure and comfortable by placing timber or wool to user close to client. These materials are haptic; rather soft and warm sense when touching. These materials tend to clean them self and be anti-bacterial as a benefit.

© Tuukka Kiviranta

A musician and a researcher, Sami Silén, has composed a unique soundscape especially for the restaurant. It is interacting with the change hour and brightness of the day. Soundscape contains natural sounds as well as the music references of local folklore but also human voices of different emotions.

© Tuukka Kiviranta

The choice of the materials is following the philosophy of the food. Most of the materials are by a local provider except the timber, what is recycled oak, having a new life after 200 year. You feel good in this space.

Address: Seinäjoki, Finland

