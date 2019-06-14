World
  Wine House / Taller de Arquitectura Emocional (TAE)

  • 16:00 - 14 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Cortesía de Alejandro Candela
Text description provided by the architects. The clients perspective of knowledge regarding the creation process of wine and the consequent interpretation of the layers of information of the context.

A Wine House for an enterprising family in the valley San Antonio De Las Minas. It consists of areas for grape-receival, pressing, fermentation, maturation (50-80 barrels), bottling and storage of tools and equipment.

The highest points of the hills of the property function as support elements to generate different degrees of privacy in the components of the architectural program.

The zoning was guided by the use of gravity systems, both regarding the technology used for the creation of wine, as well as for the reuse of wastewater.

A safe, a cellar, a crate... A practically applied functional process with flexible spatial connections.

The materialization takes a pair of containers as a starting point, one semi-buried and another semi-elevated, which protect their contents in a hermetic way. Furthermore, the heart (the central space) allows fluidity and a versatile configuration.

An unexpected encounter on the hill, on a day when the metal rests on the concrete.

A dichotomy between subtlety and brutality, between lightness and heaviness. Constructive practicality was brought to the front with the positioning of its simple elements generating thresholds against the lateral boundaries of the property.

