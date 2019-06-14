Tree House / Estudio Botteri-Connell

+ 21

General Coordinator Rosalía Vicente

Collaborators María Eugenia Rodríguez Daneri, Agustín Ichuribehere

Structural Calculation Rosana Del Panno, Juan Turdo

Up there, we inhabit the structure and the treetop filled inside by a captured sky. Down here, we inhabit the continuity of the park covered in reflections, lights-and-shadows and the sound of water announces our becoming tree: the certainty of a dream that will come. The Project is meant for a young couple and two kids. It is situated in a country club in the province of Buenos Aires. The land has many areas full of trees that wake up the dream of being able to live there.

The structure in this house defines the space, the expressiveness and the way of living. This structure is inhabited just as birds inhabit treetops. Concrete Vierendeel slabs resting on corbels extend themselves into trunks fixed to the ground. In the center of the modular structure, the absence of water, air and light functions as a regulator of the atmosphere and eliminates the idea of separate strata.

Both the continuity of the park and the artificial top are poetically intertwined in a deep spatial synthesis. The mobile quebracho enclosure system functions as sun protection and gives intimacy. The house is a half-open being that wakes up daydreaming and makes the experience of inhabiting a more intense.

Wouldn’t the dream like to climb up there?

La continuidad del parque y la copa artificial se entrelazan poéticamente en una síntesis espacial profunda. El cerramiento de quebrachos móviles funciona como protección solar y define un ambiente de intimidad.

La casa es un ser entreabierto que activa la ensoñación e intensifica la experiencia del habitar. ¿No le gusta al sueño trepar hasta allá arriba?