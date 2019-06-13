KPF Breaks Ground on First Philadelphia Residential Tower

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) has celebrated the groundbreaking of their first residential tower in Philadelphia, titled Arthaus. The 47-story condominium tower is situated at Broad and Spruce streets along the famed Avenue of the Arts, and directly across the street from the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The scheme aims to create a rich, holistic experience from top to bottom, inside and out, an in the interiors for all residences and amenities.

The scheme’s design is inspired by its context, with a massing modulated into four rectangular volumes. Each bundled rectangle rises to a different height, creating a distinctive tower top, while the stepped, interlocking boxes also provide large outdoor terraces. At its base, brick and terra cotta walls along the two main streets echo the material language of the neighborhood, while a high-performing glass façade is detailed with white aluminum mullions that add texture and variety.

The location for Arthaus was an inviting canvas; we wanted to create an expression of luxury living in the center of a vibrant, one-of-a-kind city – a beacon that signals the center of arts and music in Philadelphia. It was an honor to contribute a magnificent work of art for my hometown of Philadelphia. Every condominium itself is a piece of art that has its own unique story and offers a design aesthetic that is truly authentic to the Avenue of the Arts.

- Eugene Kohn, KPF Chairman

The scheme is comprised of 108 light-filled units and more than 36,000 square feet of world-class amenities, including a unique rooftop greenhouse and more than 4,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building’s outdoor spaces feature a year-round rooftop greenhouse, individual planting beds, a reflecting pool, lawn, and sun deck, while additional amenities include a 75-foot indoor lap pool and state-of-the-art fitness center overlooking the Kimmer Center.

The scheme has been developed in collaboration with Dranoff Properties and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.

News via: Kohn Pedersen Fox