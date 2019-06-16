World
Balmain Rock House / Benn & Penna Architects

  • 21:00 - 16 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Balmain Rock House / Benn & Penna Architects
Balmain Rock House / Benn & Penna Architects, © Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

  • Clients

    Undisclosed

  • Engineering

    PMI Engineers

  • Landscape

    Selena Hannan Landscape Design
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Text description provided by the architects. Balmain Rock is an alterations & additions to an 1860’s built sandstone cottage in Sydney’s inner-west. More recent lean-to additions are demolished to reveal the original cottage, transformed into the main living room.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

A new concrete pavilion is built to the rear containing new kitchen/ dining space, as well as bedrooms, bathrooms and a void space. Conceptually the concrete pavilion is conceived as a shadow of the existing cottage in scale and hipped roof geometries. Concrete is selected for its weight and rock-like qualities, alluding to the existing sandstone cottage. The additions and the existing house meet at a courtyard where activities from the living room and dining room come together.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
First floor plan
First floor plan

The pavilion is a series of spaces that unfold as one meanders through the house. A sculpted skylight drops an intense but calm light into the dining room, defining the central gathering space in the house. Upstairs the bedrooms are nestled at either end of the pavilion, separated by the void.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

A small set of stairs from the dining room leads to the rear garden. A hidden oasis, the garden is deliberately concealed from other living spaces, only unveiled through discovery. The rear façade is a ruins-like element in a lush garden, framing outdoor spaces for contemplation and relaxing

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

About this office
Benn & Penna Architects
Products:

Stone Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Australia
Cite: "Balmain Rock House / Benn & Penna Architects" 16 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918987/balmain-rock-house-benn-and-penna-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

